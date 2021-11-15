or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 10 hours ago
Used Cars

Feeling Brave? Buy This Cizeta-Moroder V16T Prototype

A working prototype version of the mad V16 supercar will be auctioned early next year

Remind me later
Feeling Brave? Buy This Cizeta-Moroder V16T Prototype - Used Cars

Ever wondered how it might have looked had Lamborghini decided in the late 1980s that its trademark penchant for overkill didn’t go quite far enough? You don’t have to imagine - one merely needs to take a closer look at the fantastically absurd Cizeta-Moroder V16T.

As a kick-off, it was designed by Marcello Gandini, the chap behind the Miura, Countach and plenty of other Lamborghini greatest hits. The short-lived company was also largely staffed by ex-Lambo employees, and the V16T was powered by a Lambo engine. Two, in fact.

Feeling Brave? Buy This Cizeta-Moroder V16T Prototype - Used Cars

A pair of Uracco 90-degree flat-plane V8s were joined to create a thoroughly weird V16. The 6.0-litre unit featured one block but four separate cylinder heads and eight camshafts. Somehow, the engineers managed to mount this beast of an engine transversely. It drives the rear wheels via a five-speed transaxle gearbox, providing 540bhp and a top speed of 204mph. This made the Cizeta-Moroder marginally faster than the original Lamborghini Diablo, which was launched a year prior.

The Moroder bit of the company name comes from - believe it or not - Italian electronic music pioneer Giorgio Moroder, who co-founded the concern with former Lamborghini test driver and engineer Claudio Zampolli. Giorgio helped bankroll the operation, but ran out of patience and parted ways with Zampolli before production started amidst delays.

Feeling Brave? Buy This Cizeta-Moroder V16T Prototype - Used Cars

By that point, only one prototype had been built, which was to be the only example to officially carry the ‘Cizeta-Moroder’ name. It’s this car you can see in these images, which was retained by Moroder himself after its life as a show car concluded.

V16T chassis number 001 was fully restored by Bruce Canepa in Scotts Valley, California via a recommendation from Jay Leno. To make it suitable for regular road use, Canepa and his team added various upgrades including new heat shielding around the fuel tanks.

Feeling Brave? Buy This Cizeta-Moroder V16T Prototype - Used Cars

Compared to the production version, the pearl white 1988 prototype has bigger side intakes with more strakes (hey, it was the 80s) and a cabin with different dashboard, steering wheel and door card designs. There’s also a big diagonal crease along the lower part of the bodywork not found on the customer cars.

Moroder has now decided to part ways, providing a rare opportunity to someone pretty brave and/or with vast cash reserves. There are only 10 of these things in existence - this prototype, and nine production cars. In the end, the V16T was much too complicated and expensive to build, making a longer run impossible.

Feeling Brave? Buy This Cizeta-Moroder V16T Prototype - Used Cars

V16T 001 was originally due to go under the hammer at RM Sotheby’s Monterey Car Week event in August but was withdrawn before the sale. Instead, it’s now offered as a lot at the auction house’s Phoenix, Arizona sale on 27 January 2022. No estimate is given, but to give you an idea of how much it’ll go for, a production V16T sold for $665,000 at the RM’s Arizona auction in January 2021.

0 comments

Recommended Used Cars What Happens When You Try To Turn A Toyota MR2 Into An Audi R8 Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Used Cars Here's Your Chance To Buy The One-Off Ascari FGT Used Cars The Honda Civic Type R Mugen 200 Is (Almost) Peak FN2 Used Cars A Mitsubishi Eclipse Used In Fast & Furious Filming Is Coming Up For Auction Used Cars The Alpina B12 LWB Is An Achingly Cool, Very Rare E38 With A 5.7 V12 Used Cars 6 Rewarding Rear-Wheel Drive Rides For Under £5000 Used Cars Preparing My Fleet Of Wonderful Sheds For Winter Used Cars The Renault Sport Megane RB8 Is A Special Edition Hot Hatch You Forgot About Used Cars This Vibrantly Yellow Alfa Romeo 8C Could Be Yours

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or