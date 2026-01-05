Right, polished off the last of those mince pies? Taken the decorations down? Signed up for a gym membership you’re never going to use? Good, let’s get back to business: here’s an absolutely mint R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II that’s up for sale on Collecting Cars.

Not quite up to speed on the gazillion different versions of the R34 that were produced? We don’t blame you. Launched in 2000, the V-Spec II wasn’t quite the ultimate iteration of the R34 – that would arguably be either the later V-Spec II Nür, or the ultra-rare stripped-out N1 – but it’s not far off.

Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II - side

It was built on the first V-Spec, which launched a year earlier and introduced more aggressive aero, a new suspension tune and an active rear differential to the regular GT-R. To that package, the V-Spec II added… not a whole lot, actually, but it did gain a carbon fibre bonnet with a NACA duct in it, the biggest visual cue that distinguished the V-Spec II from the V-Spec.

The point is, it’s one of the most sought after versions of a car that’s become coveted almost to the point of hysteria, which is why many will be excited by this low-mileage example, topped off with a selection of tasteful but subtle mods.

Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II - interior

Finished in Sparkling Silver, it was imported to the UK in early 2020, where it was given a going-over by JDM specialist BHP Imports, who converted the odometer to read in miles rather than the original kilometres. The indicated figure is 50,756 miles, but even with that relatively modest number, the car’s been treated to significant engine work by GT-R specialist RB Motorsport, apparently in order to ensure long-term reliability.

Visual mods include a front bumper and side skirts from Nismo, the former aping the one from the legendary Z-Tune R34, a rear wing riser kit from Superior Automotive, a Nismo gearknob, a Nardi steering wheel and a Pioneer head unit. Meanwhile, tweaks to the engine consist of an intake system from GReddy, a radiator from Koyo, and air intakes and an exhaust from HKS, all of which should liberate a touch more power and characteristic rasp from the revered RB26DETT 2.6-litre twin-turbo straight-six.

Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II - rear

Now, we don’t need to remind you of how silly R34 prices have become of late, and we have little doubt that this auction’s going to deliver a fairly gasp-inducing hammer price. Already, as we write this, bidding’s up to £40,250, and that’s with a little over six days before the auction ends on Sunday evening UK time. Anyone want to take bets on whether it’ll hit three figures?

