The Clarke PRO396 222-Piece Tool Set is the Ultimate Workshop Shortcut

Let’s say you’re getting properly serious about working on your cars. That means you’re going to need tools, and plenty of them. You could spend weeks and hundreds, possibly thousands of pounds on getting every little thing you need, but that takes lots of time and, crucially, lots of money.

We think we’ve found another solution. It’s the Clarke PRO396 222-Piece Tool Set With 7 Drawer Tool Cabinet, and it nets you pretty much all the basic tools you’ll need for regular car maintenance and repair jobs in one fell swoop.

Almost everything you could ever need to facilitate basic maintenance jobs can be found in here: sockets, wrenches and spanners of every commonplace size, screwdrivers, pliers, hex keys, punches, and more. And with every single item getting its own dedicated and secure storage space, you’ll know just where to find the exact tool you need. And of course, it’s not just in the garage where having all this to hand will pay dividends – it opens up a whole new world of household DIY possibilities, too.

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The Clarke CBB217BGC HD Plus 7 Drawer Tool Cabinet Brings Style and Substance

It all comes contained in one lockable steel tool cabinet. Built to Clarke’s usual high standards with a tough steel construction, it features a non-slip rubber work mat to help you with those fiddly jobs, as well as a pull handle and swivel castors for easy manoeuvring around your garage. There are two sizeable extra drawers too, for any other bulky workshop items you might want to store in it.

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All this comes to £619.00 before VAT, making it more cost-effective and convenient than sourcing all these tools separately, especially since you know you’re getting that usual Clarke quality – plus, every single tool is protected by Clarke’s Lifetime Guarantee. For those with serious home garage setups, it might just be the ultimate shortcut.

Grab yours today at Machine Mart