Sung Kang Reportedly Working On A New Drift Movie

And it’s not Initial D. The Fast & Furious star has been spotted dressed as a janitor at a Formula Drift event, and reports suggest it’s part of a new film
If we were to tell you that Sung Kang is working on a new film focused on drifting, you’d assume we’re talking about his reported Initial D project, right?

Well, not today. The Fast & Furious legend has been spotted in some rather unusual attire at recent high-profile events, and reports are suggesting it’s to do with a completely new film.

Kang was spotted dressed as a janitor at last weekend’s Formula Drift event in Long Beach, California, wearing a mask and carrying with him a collection of brooms. Unusual, right?

Well, according to Hypebeast, this is all part of the production of a new, as-of-yet untitled film which will focus on stunt driving and drifting. Kang was also spotted in similar attire at an event in New Jersey earlier this year.

According to the Hypebeast report, this film’s driving scenes will be directed by Brian Scotto, formerly of Hoonigan and one of the brains behind several of Ken Block’s legendary Gymkhana films. For what it’s worth, Scotto commented on an Instagram post reporting the news with the side eyes emoji.

It’s also said that ‘other key individuals in the automotive sphere’ will be involved in the project, but no other names have been revealed in connection with it yet.

That’s all we have for the time being. No timeline on when the film will be released has been given, so stay tuned as more information comes.

Sadly, the same report also suggests that the incoming Initial D film, directed by Kang, has been put on pause. Whether this new film being a cause of that, or made as a result of, hasn’t been confirmed. Hopefully, we get some positive news on that one in the not too distant future.

We’re also yet to see if Kang will return for Fast & Furious 11. Spoiler ahead if you haven’t seen that film, but Han was onboard the plane that crashed into the cliff at that film’s climax. You would presume the character to be dead, but then he has already made one comeback…

