Sung Kang’s Initial D Film: Everything We Know So Far

The mountains of Akina will soon be ringing with the familiar sound of a 4A-GE engine. Fast & Furious legend Sung Kang is working on a film adaptation of Initial D, bringing Takumi Fujiwara to the big screen.

Details are scarce at the moment, but hopefully, we’ll find out more as the year progresses. For now, here’s everything we know about Sung Kang’s Initial D film.

When is the Initial D film coming out?

Takumi Fujiwara, Toyota AE86

Right now, we have no ETA on when the Initial D film will be released. It sounds like the project is still in its early stages, with the most recent update coming in 2023.

Speaking with South China Morning Post in late 2023, Sung Kang revealed: “It’s about cars and drifting and cool things like that. Almost a Rocky or Karate Kid. A fun, big-budget movie that expresses my love affair for cars.” Beyond that, we don’t know a great deal.

No time frame has been placed on the project, but we know that Sung Kang’s work on Fast & Furious will soon come to an end, presumably freeing him up for more projects.

What will the plot be?

Unless Kang decides to completely bastardise the source material, we know the Initial D film will focus on tofu delivery driver-turned-mountain racer Takumi Fujiwara.

Whether it turns out to be an adaptation of the manga or anime is yet to be seen, though its more concise latter form sounds easier to draw two hours' worth of film from.

Who will be cast?

No word yet on who will be cast in the Initial D film, although we’re not expecting Sung Kang to take the starring role of the young Takumi. However, we can probably all agree he could easily fill the role of the mega-cool Bunta Fujiawara.

Which cars will be in the Initial D film?

We do know the Fujiwara Tofu Shop’s panda Trueno will appear in the film, of course. Kang has also previously confirmed that legendary Japanese Porsche modifier RWB will build the car for it.

Beyond that, we’d expect the usual suspects – including the Takahashi brothers’ RX-7s and hopefully Itsuki’s AE85.