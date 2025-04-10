F1 25 Overhauls Of One Of The Series’ Most Popular Modes

Since its introduction to the F1 series with F1 2020, MyTeam has become one of the staple modes of the series. It sees you enter the grid as the eleventh team on the grid and create a story of your own – be it starting from the back with no money and a slow car with the goal of progressing through the grid through R&D, day-one moneyball championship contenders or somewhere in between.

Last year, F1 24 brought some incremental changes to MyTeam, but those felt more like bonus additions from its reworked Driver Career as opposed to benefitting the mode specifically.

It’s fair to say that the mode had begun to feel a little stagnant, but F1 25 promises to shake that off. Welcome, then, to MyTeam 2.0.

F1 25 MyTeam 2.0 screenshot

This revamped take on the mode refocuses you as the owner of a team. It does away with the driver-owner system, instead putting you in charge of two hired drivers – with you picking which one you want to take control of ahead of each Grand Prix.

That’s handy if you want to give your first-choice driver a bit of a push up the standings or fancy throwing all of your budget on one big talent and making up the shortfall in control of your second driver.

The idea behind this is to bring the ownership more in line with the modern-day F1 teams and introduce the need to balance your relations with your drivers rather than simply giving yourself complete priority on and off track.

F1 25 MyTeam 2.0 screenshot

For example, giving one driver new parts and leaving your second to languish with an old spec car can improve your standing with one and tank it with the other. This will have an effect on performance, but also on contract talks when renewal time comes up.

Speaking of parts, car development has now been split into research and production. Previously, researching a new part would instantly grant you an unlimited supply of new components to fit to both of your cars straight away. That’s no longer the case.

Instead, once a part has been researched, you’ll need to produce them too. You can rush a single part for your faster driver, or you can opt to build two for both cars at the cost of waiting a little longer. This all plays back into the relationship system, too.

F1 25 MyTeam 2.0 screenshot

When it comes to hiring drivers, you’ll still be able to select from the existing roster and F2/F3 candidates, plus the extensive list of Icons. On top of those, APXGP’s Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce from the upcoming official F1 film will be available (provided you buy the Iconic Edition), as will the drivers from Codemasters’ own Braking Point story mode.

However, for the first time with Icons, your rivals can hire them too (although you can opt to switch that off if you’d like). In theory, you could see Michael Schumacher challenging your team in a Ferrari or Mika Hakkinen back in a McLaren.

Oh, and you’ll have a bit more freedom with creating your team’s identity. Codemasters was keen to point out in a preview presentation that the flat colours and fixed positioning of sponsors left players’ teams feeling too rigid and similar, and that’s something it set out to change with F1 25.

F1 25 MyTeam 2.0 screenshot

Fictional sponsors remain, but each has been reworked to give more realistic branding and multiple logo options, plus with freedom of movement with placing them on the car rather than in those preset positions. We would have liked to see real brands included and a little more freedom with livery designs, but it’s no doubt an improvement.

We’ve had a limited hands-on go with MyTeam 2.0 already, but it’s a mode that requires more than 30 minutes to really process all those changes. Stay tuned for a full review ahead of F1 25’s release on 30 May.