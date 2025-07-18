The Subaru Uncharted Sounds Like A Video Game, But It’s Really A Toyota

Cars unintentionally named after video games seem to be all the rage at the moment. After the SEO nightmare that is the MGS5 comes this, the Subaru Uncharted. There’s also the Maserati GranTurismo, but that one sort of feels like it doesn’t count.

Anyway, while you presumably could use the Uncharted for some Nathan Drake-style treasure hunting, you’ll have to hope that wherever you’re doing it has a decent charging network, because it’s electric. Like Subie’s other two EVs, the Solterra and E-Outback, it leverages Subaru’s partnership with Toyota, and is effectively a rebodied version of the recently-revealed C-HR+.

Subaru Uncharted - rear

That means it shares a similar spread of powertrains. The entry point is a single-motor front-wheel drive version with 221bhp and a 57.7kWh battery, which will do an estimated 276 miles on a charge. A Long-Range FWD model gets the same motor, but ups the battery capacity to 77kWh for an estimated 363 miles.

At the top of the range, meanwhile, is an all-wheel drive, dual-motor version. This gets the 77kWh battery too, but packs 338bhp, which will see it hit 62mph in 5.0 seconds and do an estimated 292 miles on a charge. It'll also feature Subaru's suite of X-Mode off-road drive settings. All versions get a standard 22kW on-board charger, and will juice up from 10 to 80 per cent in a quoted 30 minutes.

Subaru Uncharted - interior

Unsurprisingly, the interior is pretty much identical to the C-HR+’s, with the Toyota badges swapped out for Subaru ones. That means a 14-inch landscape touchscreen and dual wireless smartphone chargers. Opt for the top GT trim and you’ll get goodies like a panoramic roof, heated and ventilated front seats and a panoramic roof.

Expect pricing and a more detailed spec closer to the Uncharted going on sale next year, along with the car unveiled earlier this year in the US as the Trailseeker but now confirmed to wear the E-Outback name in Europe. In the meantime, we're eagerly awaiting the Honda Red Dead Redemption 2.