Toyota Will Put A Forgotten Concept Car Into Production

New electric crossover will be revealed in March, set to be derived from 2022’s bZ Compact SUV concept
Toyota new EV
Toyota new EV

Do you remember the Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept revealed at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show? No, us neither, to be honest with you. However, Toyota hasn’t forgotten – and it appears the concept is going to enter production.

A teaser image of an ‘all-new battery electric model’ has been revealed by the Japanese manufacturer, and it’s confirmed the full car will be revealed on the night of 11 March.

Toyota bZ Compact SUV
Toyota bZ Compact SUV

It has given us a little bit of marketing bumf to go with that image, too. It describes the new car as “a sleek and stylish coupe design with a spacious, comfortable and versatile interior and elevated driving dynamics.” Which is to say it’ll be an SUV with a raked roofline.

Which would line up an awful lot with the styling of the bZ Compact SUV Concept. More so when you adjust the original image published by Toyota, revealing some of the details of the car initially masked in its dark shot.

Gloomy original teaser, for reference
Gloomy original teaser, for reference

Doing that (as we have for the lead image) further reveals that rear windscreen rake, boomerang-like headlights and thin taillights. If the design is to wholesale mimic the bZ Compact, expect the roof to be offered in a contrast paint finish, lots of angular creases across the doors and the front lights to stretch the width of the front bumper.

We can only speculate for now on what will power this new electric car. If we’re to hazard a guess, we’d anticipate it to share a lot mechanically with the existing Toyota bZ4X.

The new EV is likely to use much of the bZ4X's mechanical bits
The new EV is likely to use much of the bZ4X's mechanical bits

If so, that’d mean a pick of front- or all-wheel drive layouts. For the bZ4X, that means either 201bhp or 215bhp (that’s not a typo, a dual-motor car only grants an extra 14bhp) with power drawn from a 71.4kWh pack.

We’ll know for sure in the coming weeks anyway. Now, if Toyota could hurry up and put the FT-Se into production next, that’d be great.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
This Hennessey Ford Mustang Has Supercar Levels Of Power
Hennessey Super Venom
News
Toyota Will Put A Forgotten Concept Car Into Production
Toyota new EV
News
This Isn’t The New Audi A7
New Audi A6, teaser
News
The BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 Is Valentino Rossi’s Birthday Present
BMW M4 CS Edition VR46
News
Four-Cylinder Mercedes-AMG GT43 Goes On Sale In The UK
Mercedes-AMG GT43, front 3/4
News
The Morgan Supersport Is Coming On 11 March
Morgan Supersport teaser

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Renault Rafale 300hp 4x4 Review: Who Is It For?
Reviews
2025 Audi RS3 Review: A Non-Stop Physics-Defying Romp
Audi RS3 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi A5 Avant Review: Business As Usual
Audi A5 Avant - front, driving
Reviews
Ford Explorer Review: One Of The Cars You Can Buy
Ford Explorer, front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Subaru Forester Review: More Of The Same, But A Little Better
2025 Subaru Forester, front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi S5 Review: New Name, Same Game
Audi S5 - front 3/4