Fans Have Voted For Two Amazing New Colours For The Skoda Octavia vRS

Britain is rubbish at buying cars in interesting colours. Last year, the four most popular shades for new cars were, in descending order, grey, black, blue (which, for most manufacturers, tends to err more towards grey) and white.

Clearly, something should be done about this before our roads start looking like a piece of 1950s television footage, and while it’s only a small gesture, Skoda has just taken a step towards this by asking its fans to vote for two new colours to be added to the Octavia vRS’ palette.

Skoda Octavia vRS hatch, space violet

Said fans understood the assignment, voting against safer blue and red choices and selecting two wonderful colours with even more wonderful names. Some 43 per cent of the vote on X went to a deep inky purple, somewhat redolent of the excellent Techno Violet shade BMW used to offer in the ’90s. Skoda calls this Space Violet. That’s right, Space Violet. It’s no John Mango, but it still sounds cooler than just saying ‘purple’, right?

Taking the win on Instagram, meanwhile, with 33 per cent of the total vote, was Water World Green. This is a sort of almost teal bluey-green which once again has quite a big ’90s energy to it, and nicely complements the understated Royal Green Metallic and eyeball-piercing Hyper Green you can already get the vRS in.

Skoda Octavia vRS Estate, Water World Green

Do both of these quite vibrant colours sort of go against the vRS’ understated Q-car vibe? Probably, but then with 261bhp, the Octavia vRS is a performance car, and deserves some punchy colours to match its 6.4-second 0-62mph time and 155mph top speed. And anyway, we’re all here for injecting a bit more colour onto Britain’s increasingly monochromatic roads. Both of the new colours are now available as £855 options for both the hatch and the Estate, so Octavia vRS buyers of Britain: you know what to do.