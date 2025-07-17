Fans Have Voted For Two Amazing New Colours For The Skoda Octavia vRS

Meet Space Violet and Water World Green, both available as £855 options on Skoda’s sporty Octavia
Skoda Octavia vRS, Water World Green and Space Violet
Skoda Octavia vRS, Water World Green and Space Violet

Britain is rubbish at buying cars in interesting colours. Last year, the four most popular shades for new cars were, in descending order, grey, black, blue (which, for most manufacturers, tends to err more towards grey) and white.

Clearly, something should be done about this before our roads start looking like a piece of 1950s television footage, and while it’s only a small gesture, Skoda has just taken a step towards this by asking its fans to vote for two new colours to be added to the Octavia vRS’ palette.

Skoda Octavia vRS hatch, space violet
Skoda Octavia vRS hatch, space violet

Said fans understood the assignment, voting against safer blue and red choices and selecting two wonderful colours with even more wonderful names. Some 43 per cent of the vote on X went to a deep inky purple, somewhat redolent of the excellent Techno Violet shade BMW used to offer in the ’90s. Skoda calls this Space Violet. That’s right, Space Violet. It’s no John Mango, but it still sounds cooler than just saying ‘purple’, right?

Taking the win on Instagram, meanwhile, with 33 per cent of the total vote, was Water World Green. This is a sort of almost teal bluey-green which once again has quite a big ’90s energy to it, and nicely complements the understated Royal Green Metallic and eyeball-piercing Hyper Green you can already get the vRS in.

Skoda Octavia vRS Estate, Water World Green
Skoda Octavia vRS Estate, Water World Green

Do both of these quite vibrant colours sort of go against the vRS’ understated Q-car vibe? Probably, but then with 261bhp, the Octavia vRS is a performance car, and deserves some punchy colours to match its 6.4-second 0-62mph time and 155mph top speed. And anyway, we’re all here for injecting a bit more colour onto Britain’s increasingly monochromatic roads. Both of the new colours are now available as £855 options for both the hatch and the Estate, so Octavia vRS buyers of Britain: you know what to do.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Fans Have Voted For Two Amazing New Colours For The Skoda Octavia vRS
Skoda Octavia vRS, Water World Green and Space Violet
News
AC Schnitzer Boosts G90 BMW M5 To 799bhp
AC Schnitzer BMW M5 Touring - front
News
Lanzante Has Made A Lamborghini Sesto Elemento Road Legal
Road-legal Lamborghini Sesto Elemento
News
Here Are Some Of The Fun EVs That Could Get Cheaper With New UK Grant
Alpine A290
News
New Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake Unveiled With 473 Miles Of EV Range
Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake - front
News
M-Developed Track Day Package Coming For BMW M2 Next Year
BMW M2 track day package - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida Review: Does What It Needs To, But Not Much More
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Genesis Electrified G80 Review: Better, But Not The Best
Genesis Electrified G80, front
Reviews
Morgan Supersport Review: A Serious Sports Car Disguised As An Antique
Morgan Supersport - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Kia EV3 Review: Boring But Brilliant
Kia EV3 - front, driving
Reviews
Fiat 600 Hybrid Review: Plenty Of Style, A Little Light On Substance
Fiat 600 Hybrid - front, driving
Reviews
BYD Dolphin Surf First Drive: Is China’s Best-Selling Car Any Good?
BYD Dolphin Surf, front