Subaru E-Outback Coming To UK Next Year, Will Hit 62mph In 4.4 Seconds

The car unveiled earlier this year as the Trailseeker now has a name for Europe, and it’s going to be quick
Subaru Trailseeker - front
Subaru Trailseeker - front

Our original article on the Subaru Trailseeker said it was “basically an electric Legacy Outback.” We knew that when it came to Europe, it would likely wear a different name, and pleasingly, the company's taken our advice onboard – here, it'll be called the Subaru E-Outback.

Like Subaru’s other EVs, the Solterra and freshly-revealed Uncharted, the E-Outback is twinned with an EV from Toyota – in this case, the upcoming bZ4X Touring (yeah, we like Subaru’s name better too). Here, though, it's apparently Subie that's done the bulk of the development work. While the company insists on calling it a marketing-friendly SUV, nobody’s in any doubt that this is a good old-fashioned Outback-style lifted estate, reinvented as an EV.

Subaru Trailseeker - rear
Subaru Trailseeker - rear

Underneath, there’s a 74.7kWh battery pack that Subaru estimates will provide over 279 miles of range. It'll accelerate like that other much-loved Subaru, the WRX STI, because it gets a dual-motor setup delivering 375bhp. That means 0-62mph is dusted off in just 4.4 seconds. Yep, this is an electric Subaru estate that’ll beat a Ferrari 360 Modena off the line. No word yet on whether it’ll get a lower-powered front-wheel drive version like its Toyota twin.

That dual-motor setup also means that like every good Subaru, the E-Outback is all-wheel drive. (Well, every good Subaru except the BRZ. We love that too.) It has 210mm of ground clearance, and Subie’s X-Mode terrain response system with snow/dirt and deep snow/mud settings. It’ll pull the usual EV torque vectoring tricks too, which should help further with its off-road adventure cred, and Subaru says it’ll tow 1500kg.

Subaru Trailseeker - interior
Subaru Trailseeker - interior

Inside, it’s unsurprisingly near-identical to the bZ4X Touring, including a new 14-inch central touchscreen display (mercifully now in the correct landscape orientation, unlike some of Subaru’s recent efforts). Subaru’s suite of EyeSight driver assists is included, too. 

Due to arrive in the UK in mid-2026, we’ll find out more on pricing and spec closer to the time.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

