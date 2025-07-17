JGTC, Le Mans And More Coming To Project Motor Racing As Year 1 DLC

The first year of additional content for the upcoming sim has been detailed, and it sounds like there are some treats in store
Project Motor Racing Year 1 DLC roadmap
Project Motor Racing Year 1 DLC roadmap

We’ve only just spoken to the COO of the team behind upcoming sim Project Motor Racing at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where we had confirmation that new content will be fed to the game as a mixture of both free and paid content.

Now, we’ve got a better idea of what some of that content will be, as developer Straight4 Studios has announced a new version of the game for pre-order, including a Year 1 Bundle encompassing some five DLC packs to be launched during the first year of the game’s lifespan.

Ford Capri Zakspeed Turbo
Ford Capri Zakspeed Turbo

Available at launch on 25 November will be the Group 5 Revival Pack, a fairly self-explanatory add-on containing (aptly) five cars from the wild Group 5 silhouette class from the 1970s. Thanks to the thumbnail, we already know what one will be – the Ford Capri Zakspeed Turbo – but the other four are a mystery for now. Other well-known Group 5 cars that could make up the numbers include the Porsche 935, Lancia Beta Montecarlo and BMW 320 Turbo.

Coming in the first quarter of 2026 is a pack that’ll have the attention of long-time Gran Turismo fans – the Japanese GT500 Pack. These are the top-flight cars from Japan’s domestic sports car racing series, Super GT (formerly known as the JGTC). It’s not clear which era of cars we’ll be seeing, but given PMR’s emphasis on turn-of-the-millennium racing, here’s hoping for legends like the A80 Toyota Supra, R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R and original Honda NSX.

Nissan Skyline GT-R GT500
Nissan Skyline GT-R GT500

That’ll be followed in Q2 2026 by the GT Legends Pack. Your guess is as good as ours on this one – we can only assume based on the name that it’ll bring more historic production-based GT cars to the game. Ditto the V8 Power Pack, due to arrive in Q3 next year. Together, though, these three packs will introduce over 30 cars and three new circuits to PMR.

The biggest Year 1 addition, though, will come in the final quarter of 2026. The Endurance Racing Expansion will see the addition of the big one in terms of endurance racing circuits – Le Mans. It’ll also introduce two new classes of car: LMP1, the top class at the 24 Hours between 2005 and 2020, and GTP. Our best guess with the second is that it’ll be the closed-cockpit LMGTP prototypes that raced at Le Mans around the late ’90s and early ’00s, like the Toyota GT-One and Bentley Speed 8.

Audi R18 LMP1
Audi R18 LMP1

The game with the Year 1 Bundle thrown in is available to pre-order now at £74.99 on Steam, compared to the base game’s £49.99. Whichever version you pre-order, you’ll get the separate GTE Decades pack as a bonus for doing so, while presumably, the packs outlined above will be purchasable individually too. Project Motor Racing releases on 25 November on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

