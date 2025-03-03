Good Luck Trying To Find MG’s New Car On The Internet

The MGS5 is set to be revealed soon. Trying to find more information on it only reveals Metal Gear Solid…
Normally, when a teaser for a new Chinese electric crossover lands in our emails, it’s not something we give much thought at CT. Our audience probably won’t have a great deal of interest in the final product, so why try and tell you to be interested in a shadowy image of it with so few details?

However, when that happened with the MGS5 today, I discovered something quite amusing while trying to get a bit more information.

You see, MG insists throughout its press release that this is the MGS5, not the MG S5. Google the latter, and you’ll see a few outlets starting to tell you about the crossover. Google MGS5 though, as MG so wants you to label it as, and you get… not that.

So, what can I tell you about MGS5? Well, it’s the fifth entry into the long-standing Metal Gear Solid series. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain was released in 2015 and follows the story of Venom Snake, venturing into Soviet-occupied Afghanistan.

I haven’t played it myself to tell you if it’s any good. However, it won the Critic’s Choice at the Golden Joystick Awards, nominated for the Game of the Year at The Game Awards and got the ‘Award for Excellence’ at the Japan Game Awards. Presumably then, it’s worth your time.

Ah, but what about *the* MGS5? Well, not a lot at this stage. It’ll use the same platform as the MG4 albeit presumably elongated a bit, and MG reckons it will “showcase a striking new cabin appearance with advanced and premium features unique to this model, all of which are designed to raise the standards in the SUV segment.”

Expect to hear more on the MGS5 soon. If you can find it
We’d hazard a guess it’ll be available with the same battery and motor options as the MG4, potentially including the 429bhp XPower version. We’ll be able to tell you more about it soon with more information released “over the coming weeks.”

Not that you’ll be able to find this page again, unless MG decides to help us all by finding the space bar. Please do tell us what you think of Metal Gear Solid V, though. 

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

