The Renault 5 Monte Carlo Edition Is A Throwback Special For The Netherlands

The excellent new Renault 5 feels like the sort of car that’s destined to get many, many special editions during its life, but so far, there’s only been the one, the tennis-themed Roland Garros.

Well, only one that’s an official Renault product anyway. This is the Renault 5 Monte Carlo Edition, and rather than being cooked up by Renault itself in France, it’s the work of Netherlands-based dealership group Zeeuw & Zeeuw. The dealer has worked alongside fellow Dutch company Re-Volve, which specialises in working with the country’s car retailers to produce limited-run stuff just like this.

Renault 5 Monte Carlo Edition - rear

The Monte Carlo Edition is apparently a nod to Renault’s past motorsport exploits and, yeah, there’s more than a hint of Clio Williams in that combination of deep blue paint and gold wheels, isn’t there? Said wheels are 19 inches in diameter, and while they look quite similar to one of the designs found on the 5’s sporty cousin, the Alpine A290, we reckon they’re actually aftermarket.

You get matching gold pinstriping running around the 5’s waist and over its windowline, and a blacked-out section between the headlights that gives the car more of an impression of having a grille’.

Renault 5 Monte Carlo Edition - interior

On the inside, meanwhile, the seats have been retrimmed in a combination of leather and Alcantara, with black leather and gold stitching on the dash. Oh, and because it’s a limited edition, there’s a special plaque in there, obviously.

Zeeuw & Zeeuw plans to sell just 25 Monte Carlo Editions through its Renault locations across the Netherlands, with one of them currently listed at €37,995 (around £32,850). That one comes with the 5’s 121bhp and 40kWh battery, but it’s not clear if the Monte Carlo will come with other powertrains, which in mainland Europe include an entry-level 94bhp version not offered in the UK.

So, fancy one? Better quickly start looking at house prices in Rotterdam, then.