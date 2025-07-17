The Renault 5 Monte Carlo Edition Is A Throwback Special For The Netherlands

Just 25 of these blue ‘n’ gold reworks of Renault’s retro hero will be available through a specific Dutch Renault dealer group
Renault 5 Monte Carlo Edition - front
Renault 5 Monte Carlo Edition - front

The excellent new Renault 5 feels like the sort of car that’s destined to get many, many special editions during its life, but so far, there’s only been the one, the tennis-themed Roland Garros.

Well, only one that’s an official Renault product anyway. This is the Renault 5 Monte Carlo Edition, and rather than being cooked up by Renault itself in France, it’s the work of Netherlands-based dealership group Zeeuw & Zeeuw. The dealer has worked alongside fellow Dutch company Re-Volve, which specialises in working with the country’s car retailers to produce limited-run stuff just like this.

Renault 5 Monte Carlo Edition - rear
Renault 5 Monte Carlo Edition - rear

The Monte Carlo Edition is apparently a nod to Renault’s past motorsport exploits and, yeah, there’s more than a hint of Clio Williams in that combination of deep blue paint and gold wheels, isn’t there? Said wheels are 19 inches in diameter, and while they look quite similar to one of the designs found on the 5’s sporty cousin, the Alpine A290, we reckon they’re actually aftermarket.

You get matching gold pinstriping running around the 5’s waist and over its windowline, and a blacked-out section between the headlights that gives the car more of an impression of having a grille’.

Renault 5 Monte Carlo Edition - interior
Renault 5 Monte Carlo Edition - interior

On the inside, meanwhile, the seats have been retrimmed in a combination of leather and Alcantara, with black leather and gold stitching on the dash. Oh, and because it’s a limited edition, there’s a special plaque in there, obviously.

Zeeuw & Zeeuw plans to sell just 25 Monte Carlo Editions through its Renault locations across the Netherlands, with one of them currently listed at €37,995 (around £32,850). That one comes with the 5’s 121bhp and 40kWh battery, but it’s not clear if the Monte Carlo will come with other powertrains, which in mainland Europe include an entry-level 94bhp version not offered in the UK.

So, fancy one? Better quickly start looking at house prices in Rotterdam, then.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The Renault 5 Monte Carlo Edition Is A Throwback Special For The Netherlands
Renault 5 Monte Carlo Edition - front
News
Fans Have Voted For Two Amazing New Colours For The Skoda Octavia vRS
Skoda Octavia vRS, Water World Green and Space Violet
News
AC Schnitzer Boosts G90 BMW M5 To 799bhp
AC Schnitzer BMW M5 Touring - front
News
Lanzante Has Made A Lamborghini Sesto Elemento Road Legal
Road-legal Lamborghini Sesto Elemento
News
Here Are Some Of The Fun EVs That Could Get Cheaper With New UK Grant
Alpine A290
News
New Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake Unveiled With 473 Miles Of EV Range
Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida Review: Does What It Needs To, But Not Much More
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Genesis Electrified G80 Review: Better, But Not The Best
Genesis Electrified G80, front
Reviews
Morgan Supersport Review: A Serious Sports Car Disguised As An Antique
Morgan Supersport - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Kia EV3 Review: Boring But Brilliant
Kia EV3 - front, driving
Reviews
Fiat 600 Hybrid Review: Plenty Of Style, A Little Light On Substance
Fiat 600 Hybrid - front, driving
Reviews
BYD Dolphin Surf First Drive: Is China’s Best-Selling Car Any Good?
BYD Dolphin Surf, front