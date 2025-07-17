AC Schnitzer Boosts G90 BMW M5 To 799bhp

It was only a matter of time before tuners started getting their hands on the new G90 and G99 BMW M5, and following the, erm, interesting effort from Mansory, long-time BMW tuner AC Schnitzer has revealed its own take on an overhauled version of M’s new heavyweight.

Headlining the tweaks is a power boost from the M5’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 plug-in hybrid system, taking it from the standard 717bhp to 799bhp. No word on how this has been achieved, but we imagine it’s the standard ECU reflash or tuning box rather than any internal overhauls. Whatever AC Schnitzer’s done, it’s offering a ‘comprehensive assembly warranty’ to go along with the tweak.

AC Schnitzer BMW M5 - rear
AC Schnitzer BMW M5 - rear

As everyone knows, more power requires more noise, so AC Schnitzer’s also offering a new stainless steel exhaust system, complete with valves and a quartet of 110mm carbon tailpipes. Meanwhile, a set of lowering springs drops the ride height by 20mm.

Naturally, there’s some extra aero at play too. The tuner has developed a new front splitter, diveplanes that sit within the M5’s front air intakes, side skirts, a rear diffuser and carbon blades for the front wings. Naturally, your spoiler arrangement will vary depending on whether you’ve got the G90 saloon or G99 Touring – the former gets the choice of a smaller lip spoiler or larger wing on the roof plus a small carbon bootlid lip, while the wagon gets a larger wing arrangement.

AC Schnitzer BMW M5 Touring - side
AC Schnitzer BMW M5 Touring - side

Finishing off the exterior tweaks is a brand new design of 21-inch lightweight forged Y-spoke wheel, available in either a bright finish or glossy black. If they’re a bit much for you, AC Schnitzer will also fit subtle 7mm spacers to the standard rims.

Finally, there are a few choice additions for the interior: aluminium covers for the pedals and driver footrest, plus an AC Schnitzer-branded key holder and aluminium cover for the iDrive controller.

AC Schnitzer BMW M5 Touring - rear
AC Schnitzer BMW M5 Touring - rear

No word yet on how much all this kit will cost – indeed, the package is still in development and not yet available to order. We very much doubt this is the last tuned G90 M5 we’ll get a look at, though.

