Genesis G70 Sprouts Huge Wing For Track Day Concept

This one-off is inspired by the brand’s Nürburgring taxi, but doesn’t appear to bring any extra power to the table
This week, in the UK, posh Hyundai offshoot Genesis unveiled a very small round of tweaks for its GV70 electric SUV. In North America, though, it’s revealed something very different: a G70 saloon with a truly vast rear wing.

It’s the G70 Track Day Special Concept, and is said to reflect Genesis’ “commitment to high-performance driving.” We’ve already seen some of that commitment in the company’s G70 ‘Track Taxi’, which allows punters to experience the trouser-ruining sensation of being hurled around the Nürburgring Nordschleife by a pro driver, and it’s that car that serves as a base for this concept.

It uses the same new 19-inch wheels, revised damper settings and sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber as the Track Taxi, but has sprouted that enormous rear spoiler plus a reworked front bumper incorporating a splitter, canards and towing eye. There are some funky new diamond-shaped LEDs in the vents, too, which wouldn’t look out of place on the regular G70, which was recently dropped in the UK as Genesis transitioned to an EV-only brand here.

What there doesn’t appear to be are any tweaks to the powertrain. The Track Taxi it’s based on is already itself based around the punchiest version of the G70, featuring a 368bhp, 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 driving all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic. It’s reasonably quick, then, but not quite at the level of a BMW M3.

It’s all topped off with a matte grey livery incorporating bits of the Track Taxi’s scheme in the signature orange of Genesis’ Magma high-performance badge. Any interior changes are a mystery for now, as Genesis’ renders don’t show it off.

So what’s Genesis planning on doing with this bewinged one-off? Erm, we’re not sure. If you live in Canada, you’ll be able to see it in your local Genesis dealer during the rest of the spring as it tours the nation’s retailer network. Beyond that, though, your guess is as good as ours.

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

