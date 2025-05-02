In December 2023, Rockstar Games briefly broke the internet by showing off the long awaited trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI. Much excitement ensued, especially as an autumn 2025 release window was announced.

But since then, we’ve had… nothing. There’s been total silence from Rockstar on the title, save for a few mentions of it in earnings reports of parent company Take Two Interactive, leaving us with nearly a year and a half of constant, rumours, speculation and false starts as to when we’d even see a second trailer, let alone get a proper release date.

Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026. https://t.co/YgaIn1cYc8 pic.twitter.com/cyeK7GM6Ob — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 2, 2025

Now, though, Rockstar has finally provided an update, and while it’s not entirely unexpected, it’s still not the news we were hoping for: GTA VI has been delayed until 26 May 2026.

“The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team,” said Rockstar’s statement. “With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

Remote video URL

While the fact that we’ve still got over a year to wait for the title is undoubtedly disappointing, we’ve at least now got something we haven’t had before – a solid release date. Previously, autumn 2025 was the only concrete info we had, so there’s now at least a day to mark in our calendars – even if it is a little over 12 months away.

The knock-on effect of this news for the wider gaming industry is potentially huge, with many developers likely now reassessing their own release schedules, now the inevitable sales juggernaut that is GTA VI won’t be releasing when we first thought. Could this be the news that finally leads to some info on Forza Horizon 6?

Grand Theft Auto VI trailer screenshot

Rockstar’s statement concludes by saying: “We look forward to sharing more information with you soon.” Hopefully, this is a sign that the developer’s long policy of silence on the game will soon come to an end, and we’ll get a bit more info to tide us over until next May, by which time it will have been over 12 and a half years since the last GTA game released.