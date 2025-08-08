Stellantis Continues V8 U-Turn As Jeep Wrangler 392 Makes Full-Time Return

The quick change of fortunes for the Hemi V8 continues as Jeep confirms the Wrangler 392 is sticking around
Jeep Wrangler 392 - front
Jeep Wrangler 392 - front

It’s funny how quickly things can change in the car industry. This time last year, the Chrysler-developed Hemi V8 was on its last legs in North America, being slowly taken off the market with a view to production winding down entirely.

However, a combination of vocal customer feedback, leadership changes at parent company Stellantis, and a, erm, dramatic political shift in the US - essentially making fuel economy targets irrelevant - has given the Hemi a new lease of life. It’s already returned to the Ram pickup after a year’s absence, could be about to debut in the new Dodge Charger, and now it’s been confirmed that it’s not going anywhere in the Jeep Wrangler, either.

Jeep Wrangler 392 - rear
Jeep Wrangler 392 - rear

Speaking to US media including Road & Track, Jeep CEO Bob Broberdorf confirmed plans to keep the 6.4-litre Hemi-powered Wrangler 392 around, saying: “The 6.4-liter Hemi V8 will have a home at Jeep. We will extend the availability of the 392 on Wrangler, and in fact, we will tap the power and performance of the Hemi across Jeep products.”

That marks a fairly big shift from the situation around a year ago. The 470bhp Wrangler 392 was first unveiled in 2020 as a 2021 model year car, but it was originally going to have a short lifespan – in 2023, an MY2024 Final Edition was launched. Unprecedented demand for that led to Jeep somewhat diluting the ‘Final Edition’ branding as it made a return last year for the 2025 model year, but that badge has now become even more meaningless as the engine’s going to stick around for the foreseeable.

Jeep Gladiator
Jeep Gladiator

Not only that, but Broberdorf also all but confirmed the arrival of the same powerplant for the Gladiator, which has so far never received the engine despite essentially being a Wrangler with a pickup bed.

If you’re in Europe, though, don’t hold your breath for the chance to pop into your local Jeep dealer and pick up a Wrangler 392. While the legendary 4x4 is sold here, European emissions rules are a lot less welcoming to an enormous naturally aspirated V8 than US ones. In the UK, the Wrangler will likely retain its sole choice of a turbo four-cylinder petrol engine – although other European markets can get it as a plug-in hybrid, too.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Stellantis Continues V8 U-Turn As Jeep Wrangler 392 Makes Full-Time Return
Jeep Wrangler 392 - front
News
The Garagisti GP1 Is A New British Hypercar With An Italian V12 Heart
Garagisti GP1 - front
News
Bugatti’s Latest One-Off Is Here, And It’s Named After A Horse
Bugatti Brouillard - front
News
Callum Designs Shows Off Aston Martin Vanquish Shooting Brake Concept
Callum VC25 rendering - side
News
Random: Suzuki Has Sold Its 10 Millionth Wagon R
Suzuki Wagon R+
News
The Hypercar-Fast Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Costs 911 Turbo Money
Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Quali Silver Limited Edition - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Kia EV6 GT Review: So Close To Being Good, Yet So Far
2025 Kia EV6 GT, front
Reviews
2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Old, But Still Gold
Volvo XC90 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Hyundai Inster Review: Great Thing, Small Package
Hyundai Inster, front
Reviews
Lotus Emira Turbo SE Review: Good, But You’ll Still Want The V6
Lotus Emira Turbo SE - front, static
Reviews
2025 Skoda Elroq vRS Review: We Are Not Entertained
2025 Skoda Elroq vRS, front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida Review: Does What It Needs To, But Not Much More
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - front, driving