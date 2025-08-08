It’s funny how quickly things can change in the car industry. This time last year, the Chrysler-developed Hemi V8 was on its last legs in North America, being slowly taken off the market with a view to production winding down entirely.

However, a combination of vocal customer feedback, leadership changes at parent company Stellantis, and a, erm, dramatic political shift in the US - essentially making fuel economy targets irrelevant - has given the Hemi a new lease of life. It’s already returned to the Ram pickup after a year’s absence, could be about to debut in the new Dodge Charger, and now it’s been confirmed that it’s not going anywhere in the Jeep Wrangler, either.

Jeep Wrangler 392 - rear

Speaking to US media including Road & Track, Jeep CEO Bob Broberdorf confirmed plans to keep the 6.4-litre Hemi-powered Wrangler 392 around, saying: “The 6.4-liter Hemi V8 will have a home at Jeep. We will extend the availability of the 392 on Wrangler, and in fact, we will tap the power and performance of the Hemi across Jeep products.”

That marks a fairly big shift from the situation around a year ago. The 470bhp Wrangler 392 was first unveiled in 2020 as a 2021 model year car, but it was originally going to have a short lifespan – in 2023, an MY2024 Final Edition was launched. Unprecedented demand for that led to Jeep somewhat diluting the ‘Final Edition’ branding as it made a return last year for the 2025 model year, but that badge has now become even more meaningless as the engine’s going to stick around for the foreseeable.

Jeep Gladiator

Not only that, but Broberdorf also all but confirmed the arrival of the same powerplant for the Gladiator, which has so far never received the engine despite essentially being a Wrangler with a pickup bed.

If you’re in Europe, though, don’t hold your breath for the chance to pop into your local Jeep dealer and pick up a Wrangler 392. While the legendary 4x4 is sold here, European emissions rules are a lot less welcoming to an enormous naturally aspirated V8 than US ones. In the UK, the Wrangler will likely retain its sole choice of a turbo four-cylinder petrol engine – although other European markets can get it as a plug-in hybrid, too.