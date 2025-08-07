Bugatti’s Latest One-Off Is Here, And It’s Named After A Horse

Did you have not one but two ultra-exclusive hypercars named after horses on your 2025 automotive bingo card? Us neither, but hot on the, erm, hooves of the Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear comes this, the Bugatti Brouillard.

That name comes from the beloved thoroughbred horse owned by company founder Ettore Bugatti. Apparently, he had a white speckled coat and could open his own stable door via a specially-designed mechanism. The horse, that is, not Ettore.

Bugatti Brouillard - side

Koenigsegg’s equally equine machine is rare, with just 30 set to be built, but the Brouillard is as exclusive as a car can get while still, y’know, existing: just one will ever be made. It’s the first creation of Bugatti’s Programme Solitaire, a new skunkworks division within the company dedicated to building one-offs at the behest of clients for whom the brand’s ‘regular’ models simply aren’t exclusive enough.

Given how long Bugatti’s been waving goodbye to its legendary 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 powerplant, we thought the Brouillard might have been the first spin-off of the V16-powered Tourbillon, but no – it continues to use the old Volkswagen-developed motor, in the same 1578bhp guise as the roofless Mistral.

Bugatti Brouillard - rear

In fact, while we wouldn’t go as far as calling it a simple coupe version, there’s a lot of family resemblance between the Mistral and Brouillard. There are some key changes, though, like the addition of a new fixed ducktail spoiler and those distinctive dual double-stacked exhausts. It’s got a more aggressive front splitter and side skirt treatment, too, and new air intakes designed to cool that mighty engine as efficiently as possible.

The cockpit, too, is clearly derived from the Mistral, but features plenty of bespoke touches. There’s more machined aluminium, plus new Parisian fabrics with tartan patterns, and swathes of green-tinted carbon fibre. A glass roof bathes the whole thing in light, and there are also many, many horses. Look closely and you’ll even see a tiny sculpture of Brouillard himself set into a glass insert in the gear selector.

Bugatti Brouillard - interior

The anonymous commissioner of this one-off is apparently a massive collector of all things Bugatti – not just the cars, but the furniture designed by Ettore’s father Carlo and the sculptures crafted by his brother Rembrandt. The Brouillard, it’s said, has been designed to unite all of these separate strands of the Bugatti family’s work.

If you want to see it in person, you’ll need to pop over to California for Monterey Car Week, which kicks off tomorrow. And chances to see these Programme Solitaire Bugattis will indeed be fleeting – not only will each be a one-of-one, but the division will build a maximum of two cars per year. In the meantime, we’ll be eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Pagani Seabiscuit.