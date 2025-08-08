Porsche Unveils Not One But Two Refreshed 911 Racers

Both the Carrera Cup and GT3 racers have been treated to a mid-life refresh in line with the rest of the 911 range
Porsche 911 Cup (left) and 911 GT3 R
Porsche 911 Cup (left) and 911 GT3 R

The Porsche 911 range is currently in the process of receiving a mid-life facelift, not a small task when there are so many different versions to get through. It’s not just the road cars that are getting the treatment, either: Porsche’s just given a nip-and-tuck to two of the factory racing versions of its evergreen sports car.

First up comes the 911 Cup, formerly known as the GT3 Cup. This is the one you’ll sometimes see racing in a one-make pack if you tune into Sky Sports F1 on a Grand Prix Sunday morning, as it’s the star of the F1-supporting Carrera Supercup as well as a huge range of national and regional series.

Porsche 911 Cup (992.2) - rear
Porsche 911 Cup (992.2) - rear

As well as getting a subtle styling tweak to reflect the roadgoing GT3’s facelift, the Cup racer gets a 10bhp bump from its 4.0-litre nat-asp flat-six, taking power to 513bhp. It also brings a host of aerodynamic tweaks aimed at improving airflow and downforce, plus uprated brakes, a beefed-up clutch and a simplified cockpit layout.

As it’s a customer car, you can actually go out and buy yourself one of these, providing you can stump up €269,000 (around £233,000), plus whatever VAT your country of residence levies on spec-series Porsche racing cars.

Porsche 911 GT3 R (992.2) - front
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992.2) - front

Find enough success in the 911 Cup, and you might find yourself getting a seat in the altogether more serious 911 GT3 R, which also gets a refresh ahead of the 2026 season. This one’s built to the wildly popular GT3 regulations, allowing it to race in numerous series including the World Endurance Championship and its 24 Hours of Le Mans flagship event, where it’s won its class in the last two runnings.

Like the Cup, it gets a suite of aero tweaks plus changes to the ABS, power steering and ceramic wheel bearings. A series of previously optional extras, mostly various sensors, are now standard. Largely unchanged is the 4.2-litre racing version of the roadgoing GT3’s flat-six, which, depending on the balance of performance of the series it’s running in, can make up to 557bhp.

Porsche 911 GT3 R (992.2) - rear
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992.2) - rear

And if you’re a team running the pre-facelift car and worried that the new one’s going to leave you in its dust, there is a workaround: Porsche will offer around 60 upgrade kits for the old car to bring it up to the spec of the new one, at €41,500 (around £36,000) plus VAT. Is it just us, or in the mega-expensive world of motorsport, does that actually feel like quite good value?

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

Motorsport
Porsche Unveils Not One But Two Refreshed 911 Racers
Porsche 911 Cup (left) and 911 GT3 R
News
Stellantis Continues V8 U-Turn As Jeep Wrangler 392 Makes Full-Time Return
Jeep Wrangler 392 - front
News
The Garagisti GP1 Is A New British Hypercar With An Italian V12 Heart
Garagisti GP1 - front
News
Bugatti’s Latest One-Off Is Here, And It’s Named After A Horse
Bugatti Brouillard - front
News
Callum Designs Shows Off Aston Martin Vanquish Shooting Brake Concept
Callum VC25 rendering - side
News
Random: Suzuki Has Sold Its 10 Millionth Wagon R
Suzuki Wagon R+

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Kia EV6 GT Review: So Close To Being Good, Yet So Far
2025 Kia EV6 GT, front
Reviews
2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Old, But Still Gold
Volvo XC90 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Hyundai Inster Review: Great Thing, Small Package
Hyundai Inster, front
Reviews
Lotus Emira Turbo SE Review: Good, But You’ll Still Want The V6
Lotus Emira Turbo SE - front, static
Reviews
2025 Skoda Elroq vRS Review: We Are Not Entertained
2025 Skoda Elroq vRS, front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida Review: Does What It Needs To, But Not Much More
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - front, driving