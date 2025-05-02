Updated Genesis Electrified GV70 Goes On Sale In The UK

SUV is now EV-only in the UK, and arrives with a tweaked look and more kit
2025 Genesis Electrified GV70
Recently, we spent six months living with a Genesis GV70. We concluded it was a pretty pleasant thing, largely let down by an underwhelming petrol engine – a rare occasion we recommended going for the electric option.

Handy, as that’s now all you can buy in the UK. With the Electrified GV70 now the sole version of the SUV, an updated version has arrived, bringing a refreshed look and more kit.

We’ll forgive you for not spotting the differences immediately. A slight tweak in grille design is the biggest change compared with the outgoing car, while Genesis’ updated badges – retaining the wings and culling the text – make an appearance. Oh, and there’s new microlens technology embedded within the headlights, which should marginally improve visibility at night.

2025 Genesis Electrified GV70, new wheels
The rear of the GV70 sees the indicators repositioned, the spoiler has a new brake light integrated within it, housing the reversing camera. Yep, we’re talking minute changes here.

A new paint colour, Ceres Blue, is now available as an option, and you can have it in metallic or matte. New 20-inch alloy wheels are available on Dynamic and Luxury trims, too.

Inside, aluminium inserts have been err, inserted throughout the cabin. There’s also ‘Milky Way’ mood lighting now. On the topic of moods, there’s a new ‘Mood Curator’ with four selectable modes – Vitality, Delight, Calm and Comfort.

2025 Genesis Electrified GV70, Milky Way lighting
Granted, those all sound quite similar, but apparently each will change the music, lighting and even the scent to match a vibe. Probably a good thing there’s no option for ‘Your tent on day three of Leeds Festival’.

It also gets a marginally larger battery, with an 84kWh pack replacing the outgoing 77.4kWh worth of cells. Range is now quoted at 298 miles, a 15-mile bump.

Pricing for the new Genesis Electrified GV70 starts at £65,915, rising to £74,915 for top-spec cars.

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

