We were first introduced to Callum Designs, the design and engineering firm set up by ex-Jaguar design boss Ian Callum, with the Vanquish 25, a restomod and subtle design update of the original Aston Martin Vanquish that Callum had overseen the styling of earlier in his career.

The company’s been steadily working through orders the last few years while it unveils other projects like the Skye electric off-roader and its classic Mini restomod, but it turns out it still has ideas for the Vanquish.

It’s taken to social media to show off a rendering of the Vanquish 25 transformed into one of our favourite types of car of all, a shooting brake. We still can’t quite put our finger on exactly what makes these half-coupe, half-estate mashups so cool, but we do know that being fond of them is about the only thing we have in common with Princess Anne.

What Callum's calling the VC25 Shooting Brake exists only as a design rendering for now, but the visual tweaks otherwise look largely the same as the ones the coupe received. We assume it hypothetically has the same mechanical changes too, including new cylinder heads, manifolds and exhausts for its 5.9-litre V12, helping boost power to 580bhp from the standard Vanquish S’s 520bhp.

Callum VC25 rendering - detail

Callum’s restomod also gets revised underbody aero, carbon ceramic brakes and a stiffer suspension setup with new Bilstein dampers, all of which sounds delightful when paired with something you can get a dog in the back of.

The social post says the Shooting Brake’s being revealed ‘for those who haven’t seen this before’, suggesting the design’s been floating around internally at Callum for a while now. It’ll likely just remain a rendering, though – unless you really, really want it and have a fat enough wallet. In that case, Callum says it’s inviting serious enquiries. If you’re a particularly wealthy shooting brake enthusiast, we implore you: do it.