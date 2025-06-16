Mansory Has Given The G90 BMW M5 A Carbon Fibre Nose Job

Let’s say you’ve treated yourself to a new G90 BMW M5, and you’re a bit embarrassed by everyone going on about how heavy the new plug-in hybrid hyper-saloon is (us included. Whoops).

Obviously, you can’t make things lighter by adding more stuff to them – that’s not how science works. But you could create the illusion of lightness by plastering your M5 in carbon fibre. BMW itself can sort this out for you with its range of M Performance parts, but they arguably don’t take things far enough.

Mansory G90 BMW M5 - side

No, to really go the whole hog, we once again turn to our favourite source of an easy story, German tuning firm Mansory. It’s just unveiled its take on the G90 M5, and yes, there is much carbon, most of it forged.

A lot of it, rather inexplicably, is on a massive new vented growth on the M5’s bonnet, making it look a bit like a Power Ranger. Elsewhere, it can be found on the new front splitter, side skirts and rear bumper and diffuser, and a few other little fins, vents and trim pieces. There’s no pictures of the interior yet, but presumably that too is chock full of the stuff.

Mansory G90 BMW M5 - rear

Other visual tweaks include the addition of a set of 22-inch lightweight forged rims, and a new triple-tip exhaust setup that sees the M5 channelling its inner Ferrari F40. Or Honda Civic Type R.

Not content with just slathering the M5 with carbon, Mansory has also turned up the performance. Power from the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 hybrid system is up from a peak of 727 to 838bhp, and torque from 738 to 848lb ft. No word on how this has been done, but much of the gain presumably comes from fiddling with the ECU. Oh, and to really ram home this extra shove, Mansory has covered the engine cover in – guess what? – forged carbon.

Mansory G90 BMW M5 - engine detail

Was any of this what the M5 really needed? Probably not – despite its heft, it’s a pretty good car as it is. Still, Mansory gonna Mansory, etc.