If you’re reading this, there’s a good chance you enjoy sim racing, and if you enjoy sim racing, one of your other hobbies is probably shouting on the internet about how badly the cars in sim racing handle, and how, if you were in charge, things would be different.

Well, now there’s a chance for you to have some actual influence on such things. Straight4 Studios, developer of upcoming sim Project Motor Racing, has opened applications for its Factory Driver Program, a semi-public initiative that’ll see participants help influence the way the game’s cars behave.

Project Motor Racing - Factory Driver Program

What we’ll henceforth call the FDP, because we’re salty about having to use the American spelling of ‘programme,’ isn’t just open to anyone, though. For a start, you’ll need to be a PC user, and you’ll also need to have a good level of experience with either sim racing or real-world motorsport.

The application form asks for things like your PC and sim racing setups, and your YouTube channel should you have such a thing, suggesting the programme is at least partially aimed at sim racing creators.

Project Motor Racing - Factory Driver Program

Real-life racers, though, both at amateur and professional levels, are also being called for, as are the kinds of people who shun social lives and financial security in favour of spending their weekends crafting ever more elaborate sim setups and repeatedly trying to shave milliseconds off their hot laps. We’re thinking it sounds perfect for CT’s own Ryan Hirons in that regard.

Once Straight4 has vetted your application and granted you access to the inner circle, you’ll be able to turn laps in the game’s car roster, then be given roughly 40 multiple-choice questions to answer across categories like setup and authenticity. Each question will have its own comment box, too, if you want to get more specific.

Project Motor Racing - Factory Driver Program

The community’s responses to every question will be fed into a specially developed algorithm, designed to flag if something appears particularly off about a certain car. All this, says Straight4, will help fine-tune the game’s handling ahead of its 25 November release date. It’ll also give successful applicants the chance to play PMR ahead of its release, so if you’ll excuse us, we’re off to pretend we know our way around the ins and outs of a Lola T70’s chassis in the hope we’ll get selected.