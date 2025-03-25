Ford Has Patented A ‘Manual Gearbox’ For Electric Cars

A new patent filing shows Ford’s potential plan for keeping some driver engagement in the age of EVs
Ford Capri, Mustang manual gearbox
Ford Capri, Mustang manual gearbox

One of the biggest enthusiast fears about electric cars is the loss of the manual gearbox. Three-pedal setups are already fast disappearing from combustion cars as automatics get better and more popular, but in EVs, where the electric motors usually directly drive the wheels without any sort of gearbox, there’s essentially no need for any sort of gear selection besides drive, reverse and park.

In an effort to up the enthusiast appeal of EVs, though, certain manufacturers have either already introduced or are looking into ways of simulating gearshifts in their electric cars. The latest is Ford, which has filed a patent for a ‘manual gearbox’ to be installed in EVs.

Ford patent drawing showing EV manual gearbox concept
Ford patent drawing showing EV manual gearbox concept

The patent, which was first filed in September 2023 and has just been publicly listed, was spotted by Inside EVs. It’s described in short as a traditional manual gearknob linked to a series of actuators which, when operated, changes the flow of electricity from the battery to the motors – effectively mimicking the way changing up or down a gear in a combustion engine delivers different levels of power and torque.

The system could additionally be used as a back-and-forth sequential shifter as well as an H-pattern manual, although it's not clear if a clutch pedal would be featured.

Ford patent drawing showing EV manual gearbox concept
Ford patent drawing showing EV manual gearbox concept

Ford isn’t the only manufacturer looking into ways of making the EV driving experience more appealing to dedicated ICE car enthusiasts. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N already does an impressive job of simulating shifts, albeit with paddles rather than a traditional manual gearstick, and the updated Lexus RZ features something similar.

Toyota has also produced electric prototypes with a system that mimics a manual gearbox, using sensors and software that detect the movement of the ‘gearknob’ and adjust torque output accordingly.

Ford Capri - rear
Ford Capri - rear

Honda, meanwhile, is not only looking into synthesised gears, but using vibrations through the seat to replicate the imperfections that make a good internal combustion engine so appealing.

As for whether Ford’s idea gets any further, we’ll have to wait and see – the company’s been filing some fairly wacky patents lately, from deployable door screens for the Bronco to tech that detects speeding cars and grasses them up to the police. If the Mustang ever does go electric, though, this could make the pill slightly less bitter.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
An Electric Peugeot 208 GTi Is Happening
2015 Peugeot 208 GTi by Peugeot Sport - front
News
New Audi A5 Now Available As 295bhp Quattro PHEV
Audi A5 e-Hybrid - front
News
The Aston Martin Vanquish Volante Is A 214mph V12 Hairdryer
Aston Martin Vanquish Volante - front
News
Ford Has Patented A ‘Manual Gearbox’ For Electric Cars
Ford Capri, Mustang manual gearbox
News
The Hemi V8 Could Come Back From The Dead This Summer
Hemi V8 in Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock
Gaming
The F1 25 Trailer Drops Tomorrow
F1 25 Iconic Edition teaser

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Review: Easy To Like, Hard To Love
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - front, driving
Reviews
Abarth 600e Review: Electric, But Still A Proper Hot Hatch
Abarth 600e - front, driving
Reviews
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabrio Review: Almost Annoyingly Good
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet - front, driving
Reviews
Land Rover Defender Octa Review: A Physics-Defying Monster
Land Rover Defender Octa, front
Reviews
2025 Ford Capri Review: The Name Is Its Most Interesting Feature
Ford Capri, front
Reviews
Cupra Born VZ Review: Good, Clean Fun
Cupra Born VZ - front