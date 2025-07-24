American Truck Simulator Is Getting Its First Driveable Cars

We’ve been eagerly awaiting more info on the in-development ‘Project Road Trip’ mode for American Truck Simulator since it was announced a few months ago. Set to add a new dimension to the sim, developer SCS Software is planning on introducing a range of cars for you to explore its vast and still-growing depiction of the United States.

Now we know the first cars we can expect, and better yet, they’re fully licensed. Ford is set to be the first manufacturer to arrive, bringing four of its cars to ATS as part of a dedicated DLC pack.

They’ll be the original 1967 Mustang in legendary Fastback form, the modern-day F-150 pickup and Bronco 4x4, and the long-lived 1998-2012 Crown Victoria, the perennial favourite of New York cabbies, American cops and people who want other road users to think they’re American cops.

The developer says it’s still finalising each car’s specific details, including engine configurations and trim options, suggesting that there’ll be some customisation involved rather than just limiting you to a specific version of each car.

The DLC doesn’t have a release date yet, but buying it or any other future car-based DLCs will also open up access to the Road Trip mode. Details on this are still scant, but the original announcement suggested that it’ll be more than just allowing you to aimlessly drive around, with exploration-based objectives set to feature.

Ford’s not the only manufacturer whose cars we’re likely to see in ATS. A previous SCS blog post also put out a call for owners of certain Dodges, Toyotas and Nissans to offer up their cars for audio recording, suggesting the developer has licences in place for these brands too. Meanwhile, ATS’ sibling title, Euro Truck Simulator 2, is about to gain a new vehicle class of its own, albeit not quite as exciting as the cars coming to ATS – you’ll soon be able to roleplay as a long-distance coach driver.

