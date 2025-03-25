We're Hiring A Social Media Content Producer!

Location: Hybrid (3 days per week in London head office)

Salary range: £30-£50k + benefits (depending on experience)

About Us

CarThrottle is one of the largest automotive brands in the world and we’re looking for an individual to supercharge our social media output, strategy and success.

The Role

This role will work across all CarThrottle social platforms so the individual will need to be versatile. They will need to be comfortable in front of the camera, behind the camera, in the edit suite or just creating a graphic or meme (probably about a Twingo).

It’s not just creation of content that is key to success in the role – being able to analyse if it was successful or not is also key so an ability with analytics tools is useful.

Also, being able to interact with our audience intelligently will be important as we get a lot of comments on content we produce.

The Individual

We need an individual that needs no hand holding, that can just go and shoot/edit/create funny, informative car content that’s a little different from the norm. An individual who can work with the editorial team to turn car reviews into something fun and engaging for our audience.

You’ll need to know what’s happening in the social media ecosystem, trends, best practice and have relationships with other creators to do collabs with.

We also need someone who the car industry can talk to and trust when giving up their cars for a piece of content.

The successful candidate will probably have the following attributes:

An automotive and car culture enthusiast

Great knowledge of social media and social media platforms

Be able to come with with great content ideas and follow them through to completion

Monitor and act on content trends, using insights to keep us ahead of the curve.

Be an expert using the Adobe suite or Canva/Figma

Collaborating closely with editorial teams to ensure a consistent and coherent voice across platforms

At least 2 years using social media professionally

Be able to to communicate effectively with senior management

What Success Looks Like

Your success will be measured by your ability to hit key KPIs relating to engagement and revenue growth.

Ready to Accelerate Your Career?

If you’re ready to make an impact and help CarThrottle dominate the digital space, we want to hear from you. Apply now and become part of a fast-paced, innovative team!

Deadline: Applications close 4/4/25

How to Apply: Send your CV and a cover letter to william@crash.net.

Let’s drive the future of social media together.