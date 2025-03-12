The New Lexus RZ EV Has A Paddle-Shift Gearbox*

Sorry to immediately go off on a tangent, but we need to talk about the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N for a moment. We labelled it as the first truly great performance EV, largely down to its excellent implementation of a system that replicated an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Clearly, Toyota engineers have taken note.

Meet the new Lexus RZ, which is the first EV to come from the Japanese manufacturer with its ‘Interactive Manual Drive’. The paddle-shift system will be available on 550e F Sport variants of the electric crossover, and is said to mimic an eight-speed torque converter.

2025 Lexus RZ, rear

This will see eight virtual gears mapped out, complete with their own ‘ratios’ and replicating the torque and power curves of an internal combustion engine car. That’ll be accompanied by a fake sound piped into the cabin, and it’ll even replicate a rev limiter in case you fancy rev-banging your electric car. What a statement.

Granted, it’s not going to be a direct rival for the 641bhp Hyundai despite nabbing its ideas for some much-needed driver engagement. The Lexus RZ 550e F Sport will offer up 402bhp from a dual-motor setup, though no word yet on how that’ll translate into performance figures.

2025 Lexus RZ, side profile

We do know the F Sport and other variants draw that power from a new 77kWh battery pack, which is said to increase range by ‘up to 60 miles’ for the more tame powertrains compared with the pre-update car pending homologation. For context, the RZ300e – the one with the largest quoted range – is said to be capable of covering 297 miles between charges.

On that point, though, the 300e will make way for the more powerful 221bhp 350e, while a 376bhp 500e will be introduced too.

2025 Lexus RZ, steering wheel

The RZ will also become the first car officially sold in Europe to use a steer-by-wire system, which had previously been offered for the pre-update model in other markets. No, we’re not counting slightly-questionably imported Tesla Cybertrucks.

Other new bits for the RZ include a 22kW AC charger on-board, which should speed up charging a little if you can’t get to a DC, plus more ‘soundproofing and sound absorption measures’ so it should be a little quieter at a cruise, too.

Expect to hear more on UK pricing and homologated range as a European launch for the new Lexus RX nears later in 2025. We’ll also cross our fingers that fake engine sound turns out to mimic an LFA V10, too.