Mercedes-AMG Concept GT Track Sport Teased, Could It Be A New Black Series?

Let’s take a moment to remember how ballistically quick the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is. It currently sits third in the list of the fastest production cars to lap the Nürburgring, beaten only by a Manthey-honed Porsche 911 GT3 RS and the utterly bonkers AMG One.

Well, a new one could be coming if a new concept is anything to go by. This is your first look at the compactly-named Mercedes-AMG Concept AMG GT Track Sport. No, the double AMG wasn’t an accident on our part.

Mercedes-AMG Concept AMG GT Track Sport

We don’t know a great deal about the concept at this stage. Its sheet cover doesn’t really give much away compared with the regular variants of the current Mercedes-AMG GT, with one literal large exception in the form of a great, gigantic rear wing on the back.

Another teaser image gives us a better view of that, mounted with swan neck brackets akin to the wings you’d find on an AMG GT3 race car. Oh, and a third clearly shows us an extended front splitter adorning the front of the car.

Mercedes-AMG Concept AMG GT Track Sport

Sounds like it’s got a pretty punchy V8 in there too. Mercedes-AMG hasn’t directly confirmed a production version will come, but has said the Concept GT ‘provides a preview of a possible expansion of the GT series with a V8 engine.’ Presumably, that means if the people want it, they will build it. Don’t be surprised to see it wear a Black Series badge.

It’s unclear at this point when we’ll see the concept in full. For now, it’s only said the project ‘is being finalised before it has to prove itself on the test tracks’, by which we’ll take as it needing to lap the ‘Ring before AMG puts out a glossy press release stating how quickly it can go around the Green Hell.