Mercedes-AMG Concept GT Track Sport Teased, Could It Be A New Black Series?

AMG says this to-be-revealed concept ‘provides a preview of a possible expansion of the GT series with a V8 engine’
Mercedes-AMG Concept AMG GT Track Sport
Mercedes-AMG Concept AMG GT Track Sport

Let’s take a moment to remember how ballistically quick the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is. It currently sits third in the list of the fastest production cars to lap the Nürburgring, beaten only by a Manthey-honed Porsche 911 GT3 RS and the utterly bonkers AMG One.

Well, a new one could be coming if a new concept is anything to go by. This is your first look at the compactly-named Mercedes-AMG Concept AMG GT Track Sport. No, the double AMG wasn’t an accident on our part.

Mercedes-AMG Concept AMG GT Track Sport
Mercedes-AMG Concept AMG GT Track Sport

We don’t know a great deal about the concept at this stage. Its sheet cover doesn’t really give much away compared with the regular variants of the current Mercedes-AMG GT, with one literal large exception in the form of a great, gigantic rear wing on the back.

Another teaser image gives us a better view of that, mounted with swan neck brackets akin to the wings you’d find on an AMG GT3 race car. Oh, and a third clearly shows us an extended front splitter adorning the front of the car.

Mercedes-AMG Concept AMG GT Track Sport
Mercedes-AMG Concept AMG GT Track Sport

Sounds like it’s got a pretty punchy V8 in there too. Mercedes-AMG hasn’t directly confirmed a production version will come, but has said the Concept GT ‘provides a preview of a possible expansion of the GT series with a V8 engine.’ Presumably, that means if the people want it, they will build it. Don’t be surprised to see it wear a Black Series badge.

It’s unclear at this point when we’ll see the concept in full. For now, it’s only said the project ‘is being finalised before it has to prove itself on the test tracks’, by which we’ll take as it needing to lap the ‘Ring before AMG puts out a glossy press release stating how quickly it can go around the Green Hell.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Mercedes-AMG Concept GT Track Sport Teased, Could It Be A New Black Series?
Mercedes-AMG Concept AMG GT Track Sport
News
The New Honda Prelude Is Borrowing Bits From The Civic Type R
Honda Prelude concept - front
News
American Truck Simulator Is Getting Its First Driveable Cars
American Truck Simulator - Ford DLC
News
GWM, Maker Of The Funky Cat, Is Building A Supercar
GWM supercar teaser
News
Pininfarina Is Designing A New Sports Car For A Honda-Backed Race Team
JAS Motorsports sports car teaser
News
The Vauxhall Mokka GSE Gets A 276bhp Shot Of Espresso
Vauxhall Mokka GSE - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Lotus Emira Turbo SE Review: Good, But You’ll Still Want The V6
Lotus Emira Turbo SE - front, static
Reviews
2025 Skoda Elroq vRS Review: We Are Not Entertained
2025 Skoda Elroq vRS, front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida Review: Does What It Needs To, But Not Much More
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Genesis Electrified G80 Review: Better, But Not The Best
Genesis Electrified G80, front
Reviews
Morgan Supersport Review: A Serious Sports Car Disguised As An Antique
Morgan Supersport - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Kia EV3 Review: Boring But Brilliant
Kia EV3 - front, driving