Charming Indie Off-Road Sim Over the Hill Launches on 14 October

Whether hardcore simulations or laid-back arcade racers, driving games tend to be all about high-speed, high-octane action, which is fair enough. But as the success of titles like the Truck Simulator series shows, there’s a real appetite for games that draw pleasure from the slower, more relaxed elements of driving too.

One we’ve been anticipating for some time now is Over the Hill, a game whose elevator pitch could be best described as ‘What if MudRunner had gorgeously stylised, minimalist graphics?’ First revealed in early 2025, we’ve had the odd morsel of information and a briefly available demo since, but finally, we know when the full game is launching: 14 October.

Over the Hill

That’s when it’ll go live on Steam, with PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Switch 2 versions confirmed for an unspecified date in 2027. In other words, right as the nights draw in and the days get colder (if you’re reading this in the northern hemisphere, anyway), which sounds like the perfect opportunity to settle in and get stuck into what looks like the world’s cosiest driving game.

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Developed by Funselektor, best known for the equally gorgeous but much faster-paced indie title Art of Rally, Over the Hill promises to take that game’s art style and apply it to numerous fully explorable open world maps. We’ve seen everything from grassy plains to swamps to deserts to snow-capped mountains so far, so variety certainly seems to have been taken care of. There’ll be full day/night cycles and dynamic weather too.

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Over the Hill

These will be explorable in a selection of customisable cars inspired by real-world retro 4x4s: think lookalike versions of classic Land Rovers, FJ Land Cruisers, Jeep Wagoneers, and so on. It’ll be playable solo or in co-op mode with up to four players, with off-road kit like winches and planks coming into play to help each other out over trickier terrain. A photo mode is confirmed too, with wildlife roaming the maps that can be photographed to fill an in-game compendium.

It’s safe to say we’ll have 14 October firmly marked in our calendars for this one, and it sounds like a lot of other people will too: so far, Over the Hill has over 1.2 million wishlists on Steam. GTA VI who?