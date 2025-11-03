Over The Hill Is Coming To Consoles

Cosy off-road game will launch on PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch 2, with physical versions available
You may have heard, but 2026 is looking to be a fairly notable one for gaming. You know, what with the small matter of both Forza Horizon 6 and Grand Theft Auto VI coming.

Oh, and one we’re not afraid to admit we’re just as excited for, Over The Hill. Developed by the Funselektor, which also brought us Art of Rally, Absolute Drift and more recently Golden Lap, there’s a lot of pedigree to it.

While we’re still waiting for an official release date to be announced, it has been confirmed that a console launch will be coming after its arrival on Steam. Oh, heck yes.

As well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles, the title will be arriving for the Nintendo Switch 2 as well. Better still, a physical version for PS5 and Switch 2 will be available, including a collector’s edition packed with physical goodies like the good old days.

That includes a rocking car ornament, an enamel pin, an embroidered patch and a poster which we’d really like to put on the wall somewhere immediately. That’ll all be wrapped up in a special box with some charming artwork on it.

If that’s a little too much for you, you’ll be able to get a ‘premium standard edition’ including a neat window sticker and a code to download the game’s soundtrack. Worth noting that both of those come with the collector’s edition, too.

No word yet on how much either of the physical versions will cost, but we’re not expecting this to be a full-price game, so the bells and whistles version shouldn’t break the bank.

Now, if you’ve somehow missed out on Over the Hill so far, let’s bring you up to speed. The cosy-looking game is designed with co-op in mind, featuring a bunch of moddable unlicensed-but-you-know-what-they-are-really 4x4s that can be driven across a diverse range of biomes. Oh, and you can start campfires, naturally.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle
Ryan Hirons
Editor

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

