Over The Hill Is The Cosy Off-Road Game We Never Knew We Needed

For all the love of hardcore sim racing titles or stress-raising Rocket League ranked matches we play here at CT, we share some of that for cosy games too. After all, what’s life without a little bit of Stardew Valley now and then?

So imagine our delight when a press release dropped into the emails to signal the best of both worlds, with upcoming indie title Over The Hill.

Over The Hill, screenshot

This minimalist title comes from the experts in such things, Funselektor, which have previously been the brains behind Art of Rally, Absolute Drift and more recently, Golden Lap.

For Over The Hill though, there’s no competitive element and no motorsport focus. No, it’s entirely focused on free-roam off-roading in the cosiest fashion possible.

Remote video URL

Set to arrive later in 2025, we can’t tell you a huge deal from the trailer – but it certainly looks like an immense vibe crossing a minimalist world in what appears to be unlicensed versions of an FJ40 Toyota Land Cruiser, Land Rover Defender and an original Ford Bronco.

It sounds like there’ll be several maps, each with objectives, challenges and gems to find. Like a more laid-back version of Snowrunner – handy, because as much as we enjoy playing it, there’s nothing quite as rage-inducing as tipping over a rock 45 minutes into a log delivery mission.

Over The Hill, screenshot

Each will have day and night cycles, plus dynamic weather to keep things a little more interesting. You’ll also be able to modify your chosen 4x4 as, in the words of the developer, “What’s a trip without properly prepping your ride?”

Better still, you don’t have to do any of this alone. For the time first time in a Funselektor racing game, multiplayer will be available, allowing you to cover ground with up to three other players.

We’ll keep you posted on Over The Hill as we hear more. In the meantime, you can wishlist the game on Steam.