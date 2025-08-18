Euro Truck Simulator 2 Is Coming To Consoles

As is American Truck Simulator, with PlayStation Store and Xbox pages suddenly appearing for both titles
Are you a console gamer desperately jealous of PC players who have long had access to the finest simulator of all, Euro Truck Simulator 2? Today is a fantastic day to be you, as ETS2 and American Truck Simulator are coming to PlayStation and Xbox.

That’s news you perhaps weren’t yet supposed to know, with developer SCS Software set to announce a bunch of new stuff for both ETS2 and American Truck Simulator on 20 August at Gamescom.

However, PlayStation Store and Xbox pages have popped up for both titles, seemingly confirming both will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Series consoles in the near future. We don’t yet have a release date for either game, but we’d expect to hear more on that later in the week.

It’s also unclear at this stage what the console versions of the game will include, given the PC versions have a vast range of extra downloadable content, including map packs, trailer packs and various other cosmetics. We’d hope for a nice bundle to include everything, and to keep the price down, but we suspect a base title will be sold with content available separately.

The surprise appearance of the store pages comes at an exciting time for both games. Euro Truck Simulator 2 will soon be expanding to the world of coaches. Meanwhile, American Truck Simulator is set for a swathe of licensed cars as part of a ‘Road Trip’ expansion, the first a bunch of Fords.

One slight concern for us, though, is the console versions missing out on the third-party multiplayer mod TruckersMP, which has not-so-arguably allowed ETS2 to live such a long life since its October 2012 release. There is a ‘Convoys’ multiplayer mode as standard in both games, but it lacks the depth of TruckersMP, so hopefully SCS has something further up its sleeve that we don’t yet know about.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

