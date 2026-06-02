Clutch Car List: Everything We've Spotted so Far

Clutch is a rare thing these days – a brand new, story-driven AAA racing game IP that wants to take on the undisputed leader of open-world racers, Forza Horizon 6. Mike Brown, founder of developer Maverick Games and formerly the creative director of the Forza Horizon series, calls it a game about 'the love of driving' and 'the connection between car and driver'.

That means the car lineup is important, and based on what we've seen so far, Clutch will, erm, come in clutch, with a roster of fully licensed, highly customisable cars. This is everything we've spotted so far in pre-release screenshots and the reveal livestream, but you can expect a lot more next later this week when a full trailer is revealed at Summer Game Fest. And yes, this game features a fully-licensed Fiat Multipla.

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Alfa Romeo

4C

Stelvio Quadrifoglio (only seen as police car)

Aston Martin

Valhalla

Vanquish (2024)

Vantage (2024)

BMW

850CSi

M3 (E46)

Fiat

Multipla (only seen as traffic car)

Ford

Focus RS Mk1

Land Rover

Defender 90

Lotus

Emira

Mazda

RX-7 (FD)

Nissan

350Z

Skyline GT-R (R34)

Porsche

718 Boxster Spyder

718 Cayman GT4

911 GT3 S/C

911 Turbo (930)

Boxster (986)

Carrera GT

Renault

4 (only seen as traffic car)

Megane RS (third generation)

Megane RS 230 F1 Team R26

Subaru