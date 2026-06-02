Clutch Car List: Everything We've Spotted so Far
Clutch is a rare thing these days – a brand new, story-driven AAA racing game IP that wants to take on the undisputed leader of open-world racers, Forza Horizon 6. Mike Brown, founder of developer Maverick Games and formerly the creative director of the Forza Horizon series, calls it a game about 'the love of driving' and 'the connection between car and driver'.
That means the car lineup is important, and based on what we've seen so far, Clutch will, erm, come in clutch, with a roster of fully licensed, highly customisable cars. This is everything we've spotted so far in pre-release screenshots and the reveal livestream, but you can expect a lot more next later this week when a full trailer is revealed at Summer Game Fest. And yes, this game features a fully-licensed Fiat Multipla.
Alfa Romeo
- 4C
- Stelvio Quadrifoglio (only seen as police car)
Aston Martin
- Valhalla
- Vanquish (2024)
- Vantage (2024)
BMW
- 850CSi
- M3 (E46)
Fiat
- Multipla (only seen as traffic car)
Ford
- Focus RS Mk1
Land Rover
- Defender 90
Lotus
- Emira
Mazda
- RX-7 (FD)
Nissan
- 350Z
- Skyline GT-R (R34)
Porsche
- 718 Boxster Spyder
- 718 Cayman GT4
- 911 GT3 S/C
- 911 Turbo (930)
- Boxster (986)
- Carrera GT
Renault
- 4 (only seen as traffic car)
- Megane RS (third generation)
- Megane RS 230 F1 Team R26
Subaru
- Impreza WRX STI (GD Hawkeye)
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