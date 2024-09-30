Assetto Corsa Evo Car List: Everything Confirmed So Far

With the debut of an announcement trailer, the hype train for Assetto Corsa Evo has well and truly left the station. The long-awaited racing sim, a followup to 2014’s Assetto Corsa, is set to arrive on PC in early 2025, with Steam early access confirmed for 16 January.

Compared to the original, and 2018’s GT racing-centric spinoff, Assetto Corsa Competizione, Evo appears to be focusing more heavily than ever on road cars, with only a couple of pure motorsport machines confirmed so far. Could we be looking at something more in the image of the Gran Turismo and Forza Motorsport franchises? Regardless, everything we’ve seen so far looks to be recreated in utterly exacting detail.

Below, we’ve put together a list of every car we can be sure will feature in the game, as seen in both the trailer and the early batch of Steam screenshots.

Remote video URL

Giulia GTAm

Giulia Sprint GTA

A110 S

A290_β concept

Alpine A110 S in Assetto Corsa Evo

M4 CSL

296 GTB

Daytona SP3

F40 Competizione

Fiesta ST Mk8

i20 N

Ioniq 5 N

N Vision 74 concept

Hyundai N Vision 74 in Assetto Corsa Evo

Huracan STO

Emira V6

• 765LT

190E 2.5-16 Evolution II

AMG GT (C192)*

AMG GT2

Mercedes 190E Evo 2 in Assetto Corsa Evo

Rover Mini Cooper 1.3i

Super 3

911 Carrera (992)**

911 Turbo 3.6 (964)

911 GT3 Cup (992)

Golf GTI Mk1

Golf GTI Clubsport Mk8

*This could also be a new SL – we only get a brief closeup of the interior, which is very similar between the two cars

**We only get a brief closeup of a wheel and brake caliper, but a small piece of real life footage seems to confirm this