Assetto Corsa Evo Car List: Everything Confirmed So Far

Here are all the cars confirmed so far to feature in Kunos Simulazioni’s long-awaited sequel to Assetto Corsa, set to arrive in 2025
Mike Bartholomew headshot
Ferrari 296 GTB in Assetto Corsa Evo
Ferrari 296 GTB in Assetto Corsa Evo

With the debut of an announcement trailer, the hype train for Assetto Corsa Evo has well and truly left the station. The long-awaited racing sim, a followup to 2014’s Assetto Corsa, is set to arrive on PC in early 2025, with Steam early access confirmed for 16 January.

Compared to the original, and 2018’s GT racing-centric spinoff, Assetto Corsa Competizione, Evo appears to be focusing more heavily than ever on road cars, with only a couple of pure motorsport machines confirmed so far. Could we be looking at something more in the image of the Gran Turismo and Forza Motorsport franchises? Regardless, everything we’ve seen so far looks to be recreated in utterly exacting detail.

Below, we’ve put together a list of every car we can be sure will feature in the game, as seen in both the trailer and the early batch of Steam screenshots.

Alfa Romeo:

  • Giulia GTAm
  • Giulia Sprint GTA

Alpine:

  • A110 S
  • A290_β concept
Alpine A110 S in Assetto Corsa Evo
Alpine A110 S in Assetto Corsa Evo

BMW:

  • M4 CSL

Ferrari:

  • 296 GTB
  • Daytona SP3
  • F40 Competizione

Ford:

  • Fiesta ST Mk8

Hyundai:

  • i20 N
  • Ioniq 5 N
  • N Vision 74 concept
Hyundai N Vision 74 in Assetto Corsa Evo
Hyundai N Vision 74 in Assetto Corsa Evo

Lamborghini:

  • Huracan STO

Lotus:

  • Emira V6

McLaren:

• 765LT

Mercedes:

  • 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II
  • AMG GT (C192)*
  • AMG GT2
Mercedes 190E Evo 2 in Assetto Corsa Evo
Mercedes 190E Evo 2 in Assetto Corsa Evo

Mini:

  • Rover Mini Cooper 1.3i

Morgan:

  • Super 3

Porsche:

  • 911 Carrera (992)**
  • 911 Turbo 3.6 (964)
  • 911 GT3 Cup (992)

Volkswagen:

  • Golf GTI Mk1
  • Golf GTI Clubsport Mk8

*This could also be a new SL – we only get a brief closeup of the interior, which is very similar between the two cars

**We only get a brief closeup of a wheel and brake caliper, but a small piece of real life footage seems to confirm this

