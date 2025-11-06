Grass is green, water is wet, and Grand Theft Auto VI has been delayed. In what felt like an inevitability, the most anticipated game of, well, all time has been pushed back six months to a new release date in November 2026.

In a statement posted across social media, Rockstar Games confirmed the delay to 19 November. It said: “We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realise has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.

“We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern-day Vice City.”

Exact reasons for the delay have not been cited beyond polishing it further, but it marks the second time the game has seen a delay. It had been scheduled to release on 26 May 2026, having been delayed from an original release window in autumn 2025.

It comes as Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2026. Speaking with IGN, its boss, Strauss Zelnick, said: "We've had more time to develop the title. And so we are getting closer to the release. We are grateful that it is still within the same fiscal year. And mostly we’re grateful to Rockstar for constantly seeking perfection.”

It doesn’t come as a shock, truthfully. News around the game had gone suspiciously quiet following the release of only the second trailer in May this year, following on from the first in December 2023.

So, for now, we’re still another year away at least from GTA VI – assuming no further delays to the title.