10 Best Driving Games In 2025

We’re living through a bit of a golden age for driving games right now. From realistic, hardcore simulators through to indie arcade hits, a few casual free-roam options and even a few that don’t involve cars at all, there’s something for everyone.

So much so, it can be overwhelming deciding which one to pick. Looking for a bit of inspiration? In no particular order, we’ve picked what we think are the 10 best driving games you can play right now.

Want some platform-specific options? Check out our dedicated picks for Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus. We've picked out a bunch of free driving games to try, too.

Forza Horizon 5

It may have been around since 2021, but Forza Horizon 5 is standing the test of time.

The Horizon Festival’s trip to Mexico has been a brilliant one that’s only gone from strength-to-strength as time has gone on. Few games on the market have such an impressive car list, as engaging an open world and such continuous support.

We suspect we’re in the final days of Horizon 5 before a sixth instalment comes, but it’s worth picking up if you haven’t already. Particularly so once it arrives on PS5 next month.

Platforms: Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PC, PS5 (Coming soon)

Gran Turismo 7

Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo

We’ve forgiven Gran Turismo 7’s relatively rough start to life. At its core, we always knew the solid gameplay and usual Polyphony Digital attention-to-detail could see it blossom into one of the best titles in the series.

We think that’s come to fruition now. On top of is Cafe Menu-based single player campaign, Weekly Challenges and an ever-expanding, incredibly diverse car list keep things fresh.

Multiplayer is alive and kicking, plus the customisation options seem to get madder with each update. V10-powered Toyota Alphard, anyone?

Given we’re likely a few years away from GT8 still, we’d expect the seventh mainline GT to continue to be supported in the months to come.

Platforms: PS4, PS5

iRacing

iRacing, Global Mazda MX-5 Cup

Real motorsport is incredibly expensive. So what do you do when you want serious competitive racing but without that cost? You compete in iRacing.

Granted, iRacing is an expensive hobby in itself. You’ll need to pay a subscription fee, and that doesn’t include many cars of tracks – you’ll need to pay an extra one-time cost per bit of content you want. That’s before you even consider the cost of a wheel, pedals and associated bits of gear…

Yet, do so and it’ll be the most satisfying competitive racing experience you can get in the virtual world. The brilliant iRating system makes sure you’re on the grid with players of a similar skill and, largely because of how much it costs, people take it seriously so racing is (usually) clean.

Sure, it’s more expensive than Gran Turismo, but it’s cheaper than a real race car. It’s all about context.

Platforms: PC

Assetto Corsa

Assetto Corsa in-game screenshot

Although one of the oldest games on this list, an incredible community of modders has kept Assetto Corsa consistently a must-have title for anyone racing on PC.

At its core, AC has a great driving model but always lacked depth. Yet, mods for more cars and tracks have kept it fresh, and even effectively whole new games using AC have existed.

Just to name a few, there’s AC Evoluzione which gives you a Gran Turismo-like career mode, Touge Union which brings multiplayer mountain racing and the Shutoko Revival Project which adds Wangan Midnight-style highway racing.

Better still, Assetto Corsa can usually be bought for pocket change during Steam sales, so keep an eye out.

Platforms: PC (and do it if you want mods), Xbox One, PS4

Tokyo Xtreme Racer

Subaru BRZ, Tokyo Xtreme Racer

Tokyo Xtreme Racer has been one of the feel-good hits of 2025. Release into Early Access in January, the back-to-basics Japanese highway racing game has been an instant hit with its refreshing, old-school gameplay.

Given it's still in Early Access and will be so for a little longer, expect it to only go from strength-to-strength in the coming months. For now, it’s a PC-only title but console versions could be arriving down the line.

Platforms: PC

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Although the Nintendo Switch 2’s imminent arrival will likely mean the release of a new Mario Kart game, the stalwart eighth mainline title in the series is still one of the best racing experiences out there.

Since its release on the ill-fated Wii U in 2014 and re-release as Deluxe for the Switch in 2017, MK8 has established itself as probably the strongest title in the whole series, let alone the best kart racer available on the market.

In a first for the series, it’s also had waves of DLC to keep things fresh over the last few years. Handy for the annual Christmas ‘wind your siblings up with red shells’ gatherings.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Euro Truck Simulator 2 in-game screenshot

We said ‘driving’ games, before you get a little irate with us. Which we hope you won’t, if you’ve ever had the pleasure of playing Euro Truck Simulator 2.

It’s as it says on the tin – you simulate driving a truck around Europe. It sounds mundane, but get behind the wheel, and it’s surprisingly exceptional and chill fun. Until you download the TruckersMP mod, then the online carnage ensues.

Developer SCS Software has consistently updated the game with several expansions that now means the map almost entirely encompasses the continent. Well worth your time, and better still, it’s usually quite cheap in a Steam sale.

Platforms: PC

Wreckfest

Sometimes, you just need to indulge yourself in utter chaos. Enter, then, Wreckfest.

Although it takes a half-sim approach to its physics model, the art of banger racing is taken to the max in Wreckfest. Cars range from everyday hatchbacks to full-blown sports cars, plus a few oddities like limousines and even a toilet. No, seriously.

Racing can be as mixed as a simple circuit race, carnage-inducing figure-of-eights or last-man standing deathmatches. Get a few friends in, and you’ll have hours of fun.

Oh, and some good news in case Wreckfest becomes your next addiction – there’s a sequel coming soon.

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, Mobile

EA Sports WRC

EA Sports WRC, Citroen C3 WRC

If you want an up-to-date rally fix, you can’t beat EA Sports WRC. That is partly because there have been no other major rally games recently released to compete with it (and no, for the sake of this we’re not factoring in the modded versions of Richard Burns Rally).

Although it threw away the foundations of its predecessor, Dirt Rally 2.0, the game generally feels improved in our options. Throw in an engaging career mode, a brilliant car list and even the ability to build your own rally monsters, and this becomes a must-play.

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Although it launched all the way back in 2008, a 2018 remaster means Burnout Paradise is still brilliant to play today, just as when it first came out.

Paradise took the series into an open world location for the first time, although kept the boost-heavy, destruction-focused gameplay and placed in the fabulous backdrop of Paradise City. It’s a true classic.

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch