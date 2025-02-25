This Hennessey Ford Mustang Has Supercar Levels Of Power

The Super Venom gives the latest version of the pony car 850bhp to play with
Hennessey Super Venom
Hennessey Super Venom

It seems the inevitable competition to see who can squeeze the most ridiculous power figure out of the seventh-generation Ford Mustang has begun. Only last month we saw Shelby’s 810bhp GT350, and now Texan horsepower merchant Hennessey has responded with this, the 850bhp Super Venom.

It’s a package that’s available for both 5.0-litre V8 versions of the Mustang, the GT and Dark Horse, and can be paired with either the six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic gearboxes.

To reach that slightly ludicrous power figure, Hennessey has strapped a huge supercharger to the engine, as well as fitting it with a high-flow air intake, uprated injectors and fuel pump, and a recalibrated engine management system. All this also ups torque to 650lb ft, compared to the Dark Horse’s 418lb ft. 0-60mph takes a quoted 3.2 seconds, and it’ll run a 10.9-second quarter mile – improvements over a standard automatic Dark Horse of 0.5 and 1.1 seconds, respectively.

Hennessey Super Venom
Hennessey Super Venom

Not wanting to make it a one-trick (ahem) pony, though, the Super Venom also gets a fairly serious aero package. Called the VenomAero kit, it consists of a new front splitter, active bonnet vent, wheel arch louvres, side skirts and both a lip spoiler and a swan-neck wing, all made from carbon fibre, natch.

You also get a set of lightweight 20-inch wheels, but the rest of the changes are mostly visual: carbon fibre mirror caps and engine trim, a ‘’91 Icon’ livery referencing Hennessey’s year of founding, and a smattering of Alcantara inside.

Hennessey’s making only 91 units, also in a nod to its year of founding (1991, not 1891, in case you were in any doubt), and you can order one from selected Ford dealers in the US – although they can ship internationally. Pricing starts at $149,950 (around £118,500) for a GT-based Super Venom, and $163,950 (around £129,500) for one based on a Dark Horse, both including the base car.

You even get a three-year or 36,000-mile warranty thrown in. So, still want that Mustang GTD?

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
This Hennessey Ford Mustang Has Supercar Levels Of Power
Hennessey Super Venom
News
Toyota Will Put A Forgotten Concept Car Into Production
Toyota new EV
News
This Isn’t The New Audi A7
New Audi A6, teaser
News
The BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 Is Valentino Rossi’s Birthday Present
BMW M4 CS Edition VR46
News
Four-Cylinder Mercedes-AMG GT43 Goes On Sale In The UK
Mercedes-AMG GT43, front 3/4
News
The Morgan Supersport Is Coming On 11 March
Morgan Supersport teaser

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Renault Rafale 300hp 4x4 Review: Who Is It For?
Reviews
2025 Audi RS3 Review: A Non-Stop Physics-Defying Romp
Audi RS3 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi A5 Avant Review: Business As Usual
Audi A5 Avant - front, driving
Reviews
Ford Explorer Review: One Of The Cars You Can Buy
Ford Explorer, front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Subaru Forester Review: More Of The Same, But A Little Better
2025 Subaru Forester, front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi S5 Review: New Name, Same Game
Audi S5 - front 3/4