Watch: David Coulthard Spotted Driving An Aston Martin Valkyrie Around Monaco
The purple hypercar is one of the first Valkyries spotted out in the wild
The Aston Martin Valkyrie is undoubtedly one of the coolest hypercars we’ve seen in recent times, and after some production setbacks, we’re finally catching glimpses of the V12-powered hypercar in action. This gorgeous purple Valkyrie was spotted prowling the traffic-packed streets of Monaco with none other than Formula 1 legend David Coulthard behind the wheel.
We’ve already caught a glimpse of the Valkyrie screaming its way to 11,100rpm on the Mugello race track, but thanks to Exoticcarspotters, we now have one of the very first videos capturing the $3.2 million (around £2.7 million) racer out in the wild amongst regular traffic. Safe to say that the Valkyrie looks like a spaceship next to vans and hatchbacks on public roads, even in the supercar haven that is Monaco.
The car’s Cosworth-built 6.5-litre V12 engine can be heard idling loudly in the video, along with a distinctive race-car-like whine from the car’s single-clutch sequential transmission and straight-cut gears. The Valkyrie’s obnoxious noise won’t be a problem for Coulthard, though, as the ex-Formula 1 driver has plenty of experience of being behind the wheel of cars with deafening engine noises.
It’s unclear whether the hypercar belongs to the former driver-turned-F1 presenter, but we think the deep purple paint and silver alloy wheels suit the car perfectly. Whoever chose this car’s specification deserves a round of applause.
Of course, the immense performance of the 1139bhp British hypercar can’t be unleashed when caught up in the near standstill traffic around the streets of Monaco. However, if we had the choice of being sat in Monegasque traffic in either Valkyrie or a van, we’d definitely opt for a seat in this one-of-150, V12-powered track weapon.
