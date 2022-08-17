Watch: David Coulthard Spotted Driving An Aston Martin Valkyrie Around Monaco

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is undoubtedly one of the coolest hypercars we’ve seen in recent times, and after some production setbacks, we’re finally catching glimpses of the V12-powered hypercar in action. This gorgeous purple Valkyrie was spotted prowling the traffic-packed streets of Monaco with none other than Formula 1 legend David Coulthard behind the wheel.

We’ve already caught a glimpse of the Valkyrie screaming its way to 11,100rpm on the Mugello race track, but thanks to Exoticcarspotters, we now have one of the very first videos capturing the $3.2 million (around £2.7 million) racer out in the wild amongst regular traffic. Safe to say that the Valkyrie looks like a spaceship next to vans and hatchbacks on public roads, even in the supercar haven that is Monaco.