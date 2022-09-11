or register
Harry Waring profile picture Harry Waring 15 hours ago
News

This Is What An Inline-11 Engine Would Sound Like

A computer simulation gives us an insight into how a real i11 engine would sound, and, spoiler alert, it sounds amazing

Remind me later

Have you ever wondered how an inline 11-cylinder engine would sound? We all know that cylinder-heavy V10 and V12 engines produce a glorious engine noise, so what if we go in the middle of those two, and use a hugely impractical but very intriguing inline layout to boot? Thanks to modern technology, now we can find out.

This i11 simulation comes from a YouTube user by the brilliant name of BeefVellington, and thanks to a neat computer programme that we definitely don’t understand, we get to hear the sound produced by a 5.5-litre inline-11.

This Is What An Inline-11 Engine Would Sound Like - News

The software even tells us that the engine would produce 440 hp (434bhp) and rev to around 8,000rpm. For those concerned with the nerdy details, the engine’s firing order is 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10-11, just to make things fun.

The video’s creator explains that the engine was created to answer the question, “what would be the worst possible engine layout that could plausibly fit in a road car?”. Safe to say that while the engine would likely be a total catastrophe in real life, it sounds brilliant in the virtual simulation.

Next up, check out Mazda Details Its New 3.3-Litre Straight-Six Diesel

0 comments

Recommended News Tesla Accused Of Painting Over Structural Cracks On A Model 3 Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News ABT’s Audi RS3-R Is A Ludicrous 493bhp Missile News Pick-up Truck Driver Caught Unplugging Tesla: Is ICEing Still A Thing? News Buy A Unique Ferrari LaFerrari Mule - A 458 Italia With A Hybrid V12 Heart News Porsche Taycan Beats Tesla Model S To Nurburgring EV Lap Record News WATCH: A Formula 1 Car Looks Insane Driving On Public Roads News Well, Duh – Study Shows Touchscreens In Cars Are More Distracting Than Physical Buttons News The Nissan Z Would Be Way Cheaper Than The Toyota GR Supra If It Was Sold Here News BMW Pledges To Keep The Manual Gearbox

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or