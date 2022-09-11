This Is What An Inline-11 Engine Would Sound Like

Have you ever wondered how an inline 11-cylinder engine would sound? We all know that cylinder-heavy V10 and V12 engines produce a glorious engine noise, so what if we go in the middle of those two, and use a hugely impractical but very intriguing inline layout to boot? Thanks to modern technology, now we can find out.

This i11 simulation comes from a YouTube user by the brilliant name of BeefVellington, and thanks to a neat computer programme that we definitely don’t understand, we get to hear the sound produced by a 5.5-litre inline-11.