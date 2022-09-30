or register
Harry Waring profile picture Harry Waring 16 hours ago
News

McLaren P1 Destroyed By Hurricane Ian One Week After Owner Bought It

The yellow McLaren P1 was destroyed by flooding caused by the hurricane, along with a Rolls-Royce Phantom

Hurricane Ian has torn its way through Florida over the past week, and with the Sunshine State being a haven for the rich and famous, there was always the chance that some supercars would get caught up in the Category 4 storm’s carnage.

If you’re a McLaren fan, turn away now, because this P1 was submerged with seawater caused by the hurricane just one week after the owner bought it. Ouch.

To make matters even worse, the car’s owner, Ernie, also lost a Rolls-Royce Phantom to the flooding, and both vehicles were flooded with seawater before being dragged out of the garage and onto the streets.

The McLaren P1 in question is (or potentially was) number 348 of just 375 units built. The value of P1s in America is steadily approaching the $2 million (around £1.8 million) mark, and while the owner almost certainly had the British hypercar insured, finding a replacement will be nearly impossible.

This certainly isn’t the first time we’ve seen multi-million dollar car collections ruined by flooding in Florida. Why don’t owners park their expensive hypercars in a multi-story car park before the floods arrive?

After all, not every car has the submarine-like abilities of the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder.

