McLaren P1 Destroyed By Hurricane Ian One Week After Owner Bought It

Hurricane Ian has torn its way through Florida over the past week, and with the Sunshine State being a haven for the rich and famous, there was always the chance that some supercars would get caught up in the Category 4 storm’s carnage. If you’re a McLaren fan, turn away now, because this P1 was submerged with seawater caused by the hurricane just one week after the owner bought it. Ouch.

To make matters even worse, the car’s owner, Ernie, also lost a Rolls-Royce Phantom to the flooding, and both vehicles were flooded with seawater before being dragged out of the garage and onto the streets. See also: V10-Powered McLaren Solus GT Is A Real-Life Gran Turismo Racer The McLaren P1 in question is (or potentially was) number 348 of just 375 units built. The value of P1s in America is steadily approaching the $2 million (around £1.8 million) mark, and while the owner almost certainly had the British hypercar insured, finding a replacement will be nearly impossible.