Latest Lego Speed Champions Batch Includes Countach, AMG One And More

Brace yourselves for temptation - Lego has revealed its Spring 2022 Speed Champions collection, and there’s a lot of want going on. Having shifted the series to an eight-stud wide format from six studs a few years ago, these small but sweet sets became a lot less goofy looking and much more realistic. So, there isn’t a single duffer among the five newbies. Our favourite is probably the Lamborghini Countach. Unsurprisingly, Lego decided to evocate one of the later, more angular versions of the supercar, complete with a big rear wing. The 262-piece set is finished in white for the 1980s investment banker daily driver look.

Delving further back into the past, we have a 1970 Ferrari 512 M. The ‘M’ here stands for ‘Modifica’, denoting this as the tweaked version Ferrari fielded later that year. The Lego version is made up of 291 pieces and neatly recreates the real car’s unusual dual rear winglets and canopy-style cockpit. Sticking with the motorsport theme but in a much more modern context, we have a neat double set featuring the 2021 Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 and the AMG Project One hypercar concept. The number 44 on the nose of the former denotes it as Lewis Hamilton’s car, and yes, it does include a halo device to keep your Minifigure nice and safe. Combined, the two cars contain 564 pieces.

The other ‘double’ includes the One’s arch-rival, the Aston Martin Valkyrie, here in AMR Pro form. Alongside the V12 beast in this 592-piece set is a Vantage GT3. And last but not least, the Lotus Evija electric hypercar has been recreated via 247 pieces of Lego, with the completed car looking resplendent in dark green.