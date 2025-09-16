Gumball 3000 Participants Can Get A Miniature Version Of Their Own Cars

The Gumball 3000 is an annual event in which supremely wealthy people cover their supercars in stickers then drive them between various glamorous locations, stopping each night for a right old knees-up in some manner of superclub. Basically, it looks like living inside a 2000s R&B video for a few days.

For the 2025 edition, which is running from Istanbul to Ibiza (presumably with a ferry involved to deal with the watery bit near the end), entrants will be accompanied by Amalgam Collection, the maker of hugely detailed and eye-wateringly expensive 1:8-scale model cars, which is offering the opportunity to recreate their cars in full Gumball spec.

Amalgam Gumball McLaren P1 - side

That’ll involve recreating the spec as well as miniaturising the full stickered-up livery of the car, and Amalgam is even offering the choice of the car in pristine condition, or with all the post-rally ‘weathering’ applied in 1:8 scale.

On the off-chance that someone’s entering the rally in one of the very few supercars Amalgam doesn’t already offer a model of, it’ll even go as far as doing a unique commission, so you’re in luck if you’re planning on doing the circa-3000-mile trip in your Isdera Imperator 108i.

Amalgam Gumball McLaren P1 - front detail

Amalgam founder Sandy Copeman said: “To offer Gumballers the chance to create their rally car in one-off form, especially carrying the patina of the 3000-mile adventure at the finish line, not only captures the memory of the journey, but also captures the moment in time of that car’s part in a world-famous rally. When applied to a one-off Amalgam model, that story becomes a truly collectable piece of automotive culture.”

No word on how much one of these personalised Gumball models will cost, but if you fancy reminding yourself just how much money the modern-day ultra-wealthy have to throw around, take a look at Amalgam’s website and have a think about the actual real-life car you’d buy for the price of one of their 1:8 scale models.