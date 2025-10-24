Ferrari And Aston Martin F1 Hot Wheels Are Coming

We presume there were more than a few glum faces when Mattel confirmed that neither Ferrari nor Aston Martin would be represented in its officially licensed F1 ranges released earlier this year. Those frowns will soon be turned upside down, though, as die-casts for both teams will be coming after all.

It's unclear why the two were omitted in the first place – presumably down to some technicalities or disagreements when it came to licensing both brands first time around – but we need not worry about it.

Set to arrive in whatever shops you can find Hot Wheels in from November, both Scuderia Ferrari and Aston Martin Aramco cars will join the other eight teams in the various car bins as part of the mainline 1/64 ranges, all in 2025 livery guises. Those will come with an RRP of £2.30 each, which we’ll keep in mind for our weekly supermarket shop. Further still, you can grab them in a pack of five for £11.50 from January, or one from each team in a 10-pack from July 2026 for £21.99.

Those looking for something a bit more detailed – think proper tyres, driver-specific helmets, a full metal construction and more intricate liveries – will want to keep an eye out for the £10.99 per car Premium collection. Again, all 10 teams will be represented and shops confirmed as stocking them are Smyths, The Entertainer, Sainsburys, B&M and Asda.

You will also be able to grab those as a two-car pack from June next year – one for each team – costing £23. Our math says that’s £1.01 more than buying them separately, but it’s a price to pay for convenience. Don’t say we don’t offer useful consumer advice.

More track sets will follow, but no word on what those will be exactly at this stage. We’re not hedging our bets on an orange recreation of Monza, but we’d just like to put that idea out there.

