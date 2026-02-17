The Ford Model T, which is arguably one of the most important vehicles in history, has been immortalised as a kit from Lego, giving vintage car fans a chance to build and own their Tin Lizzie replica in small scale.

Well, when I say small, this thing is actually not a tiddler, measuring just under 30cm long and standing a full 20cm tall. The kit forms part of Lego’s ‘Icons’ collection, which includes other famous four-wheelers like Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F2004, the DeLorean from Back to the Future, and a classic white Porsche 911 ‘whaletail’ drophead.

Lego Ford Model T

Aimed squarely at adults, the 1,060-piece set replicates the unmistakable shape of the 1910s original in black with gold detailing and tall spoked wheels wrapped in slim white tyres. It’s more than just a static shelf-filler, too. The fabric-style roof folds back, the split windscreen drops down, and there’s a single opening passenger door just like the real thing.

Lego Ford Model T

Under the skin, Lego has gone big on mechanical detail. Both bonnet panels lift to reveal a brick-built engine, and there’s even a working crank at the front – turn it and the fan spins. Around the back, you’ll find an opening trunk, while inside the cab, there’s working steering and a seat that lifts to reveal the fuel tank beneath.

Lego Ford Model T

It’s clearly designed as a display piece rather than a toy, pitched as a gift for classic American car fans or anyone with a soft spot for early motoring. Buyers also gain access to digital 3D building instructions via the LEGO Builder app, allowing them to rotate the model, zoom in, and track progress as they go.

Lego Ford Model T

The new Lego Ford Model T kit is priced at £119.99 in the UK and can be preordered now, with deliveries slated to begin in March. You can find out more information on the official website.

For those who like their automotive icons served with a side of nostalgia, this one ticks the right boxes.



*Pool of leaking engine oil not included.

images: Lego