Garmin has launched the Catalyst 2, the latest version of its all-in-one track performance optimiser aimed at drivers looking to cut lap times without hiring a race engineer.

Designed as a compact, windscreen-mounted unit, the Garmin Catalyst 2 features a 3-inch display and an integrated camera capable of recording 1440p high-definition video. The idea is simple enough: capture what the car is doing on track, analyse it automatically, and feed that information back to the driver in a format that is easy to act on.

At the centre of the system is Garmin’s True Optimal Lap technology. This patented feature pieces together a driver’s best theoretical lap by combining the quickest segments and lines they have driven across multiple laps into a single composite video. Rather than showing what was achieved, it presents what was possible if every best sector had been strung together in one go.

On-track coaching is delivered via real-time audio prompts, which can be played through connected earbuds or the car’s stereo. Drivers receive cues on speed, braking and other key inputs while circulating, something Gamin claims will reduce the amount of post-session guesswork.

After each session, the device automatically identifies what Garmin describes as the top three areas for improvement. If drivers want to drill down further into the data, more detailed analysis is available through the companion app. Here, users can review performance data, compare laps and access animated graphs. Video footage can be viewed with data overlays including track maps, speed traces, delta times and G-force traction circle diagrams.

Positioning accuracy has also been upgraded through Garmin’s True Track Positioning system, which uses built-in accelerometers, gyroscopes, image processing and 25 Hz multi-GNSS data to record racing lines with greater precision.

Leaderboards allow drivers to compare best lap times by session, day, year, or even by car make and model. An optional Vault subscription automatically stores optimal and best lap videos in the cloud via the Garmin Catalyst app, making them accessible for later review - probably when you are boasting to your mates about how much faster than them you are!

In addition to circuit use, the Catalyst 2 now includes a drag racing timer, recording 0–60mph, 1/8-mile and 1/4-mile times for those heading to the strip. The Garmin Catalyst 2 goes on sale from February 20, 2026, priced at £1,049.99. More information can be found on the official website.