Hot Wheels Has Turned The New Mercedes CLA Into A Baby DTM Racer

And you’ll soon be able to buy one… in 1:64 scale
Hot Wheels Mercedes CLA - rear
Hot Wheels Mercedes CLA - rear

Though we’re yet to drive it, the new Mercedes CLA EV looks like it’ll be quite a pleasant little car if posh, tech-filled small electric saloons are your bag. It has many features, such as a wall of screens on the dash, 142 LED three-pointed stars in the grille and, at 484 miles, an electric range that was very briefly the longest of any EV in Europe before the new 500-mile BMW iX3 turned up to rain on its very efficient parade.

What it isn’t, and likely won’t be until the point if and when any AMG versions show up, is particularly sporty. That, however, hasn’t stopped the world’s foremost (toy) car manufacturer, Hot Wheels, from attempting to make it so.

Hot Wheels Mercedes CLA - front
Hot Wheels Mercedes CLA - front

It’s turned the new CLA into what Merc calls an ‘oversized toy car’ and what we call a clear tribute to the big-winged glory days of DTM racing. The toy maker’s take on Merc’s baby involves massively widened tracks concealed by some outrageous arch flares, a deep chin spoiler, enormous rear diffuser and even enormous-er rear wing. It’s topped off with a jazzy blue and pink livery, with even the window tints getting the ’80s-ness turned up to max.

It’ll be going on sale next spring as a die-cast 1:64 scale Hot Wheels car, but the two companies have actually teamed up to build one for real. Mercedes says it’s “a tribute to the boundless imagination of childhood, when cars were not just a means of transport but also an invitation to dream.” And yeah, fair enough – the average six-year-old is more likely to dream up something like this than a standard CLA.

Hot Wheels Mercedes CLA - side
Hot Wheels Mercedes CLA - side

Nevertheless, cool to look at, isn’t it? If you want to do that without the pesky barrier of a screen between you and it, you’ll need to get yourself to the Los Angeles area. It’s been unveiled at the city’s Race Service automotive events space, and will also be making an appearance when the Hot Wheels Legends Tour stops off in nearby El Segundo on 4 October.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

Toys and Gadgets
Hot Wheels Has Turned The New Mercedes CLA Into A Baby DTM Racer
Hot Wheels Mercedes CLA - rear
News
Here’s Your Chance To Own A Delivery-Mile Ford Escort Cosworth
Ford Escort RS Cosworth - front
News
The Dacia Spring Is Getting 57 Per Cent More Power
Dacia Spring - front
News
Dacia Sandero And Jogger Updated With More Power For 2026
Dacia Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Jogger facelifts
News
The Dacia Hipster Concept Is A Cute Little Box With A Big Goal
Dacia Hipster - front
News
The Polestar 3 Just Got A Lot More Powerful
2026 Polestar 3 - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Genesis GV60 Review: Small Changes, But Effective
2025 Genesis GV60, front
Reviews
2025 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray UK Review: American Genius
C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible UK spec, front
Reviews
Aston Martin DBX S Review: Marginal Gains
Aston Martin DBX S - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi Q3 Review: There’s A Decent Car Beneath The Gimmicks
2025 Audi Q3 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi A6 Avant Review: Good, But Where’s The Audi-Ness?
Audi A6 Avant - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi E-Tron GT Review: Does What A Fast Electric Audi Should
Audi S E-Tron GT - front, driving