Hot Wheels Has Turned The New Mercedes CLA Into A Baby DTM Racer

Though we’re yet to drive it, the new Mercedes CLA EV looks like it’ll be quite a pleasant little car if posh, tech-filled small electric saloons are your bag. It has many features, such as a wall of screens on the dash, 142 LED three-pointed stars in the grille and, at 484 miles, an electric range that was very briefly the longest of any EV in Europe before the new 500-mile BMW iX3 turned up to rain on its very efficient parade.

What it isn’t, and likely won’t be until the point if and when any AMG versions show up, is particularly sporty. That, however, hasn’t stopped the world’s foremost (toy) car manufacturer, Hot Wheels, from attempting to make it so.

Hot Wheels Mercedes CLA - front

It’s turned the new CLA into what Merc calls an ‘oversized toy car’ and what we call a clear tribute to the big-winged glory days of DTM racing. The toy maker’s take on Merc’s baby involves massively widened tracks concealed by some outrageous arch flares, a deep chin spoiler, enormous rear diffuser and even enormous-er rear wing. It’s topped off with a jazzy blue and pink livery, with even the window tints getting the ’80s-ness turned up to max.

It’ll be going on sale next spring as a die-cast 1:64 scale Hot Wheels car, but the two companies have actually teamed up to build one for real. Mercedes says it’s “a tribute to the boundless imagination of childhood, when cars were not just a means of transport but also an invitation to dream.” And yeah, fair enough – the average six-year-old is more likely to dream up something like this than a standard CLA.

Hot Wheels Mercedes CLA - side

Nevertheless, cool to look at, isn’t it? If you want to do that without the pesky barrier of a screen between you and it, you’ll need to get yourself to the Los Angeles area. It’s been unveiled at the city’s Race Service automotive events space, and will also be making an appearance when the Hot Wheels Legends Tour stops off in nearby El Segundo on 4 October.