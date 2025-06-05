You Can Now Build Your Own Pagani Utopia (In 1:8 Scale)

We hate to put a dampener on your Thursday morning, but you’re probably never going to own a Pagani Utopia. Well, unless you happen to be a multi-millionaire who’s already snagged one of the sold-out run of 99 coupes and 130 Roadster, in which case disregard this article and go back to enjoying your bottlenose dolphin caviar and carpaccio of unicorn, or whatever else it is rich people eat.

Let’s assume you’re not, though. In that case, your only real opportunity to own a Utopia is going to come in model form – something like this, a build-it-yourself model of the Utopia Coupe from Pocher.

Pocher Pagani Utopia - interior

It’s built to 1:8 scale, so you’ll need to clear a decent amount of shelf space once you’ve finished assembling the 556-plus pieces it’s supplied with. Finished in the Utopia’s launch colour, Rinascimento Lucido (which means ‘Shiny Renaissance’, apparently. Weird), it features opening scissor doors and working steering and suspension.

Pocher reckons the die-cast kit, which also features a detailed interior and V12 engine, will take you at least 30 hours to build (60, then, if you’re a ham-fisted muppet like us), after which you’ll have your very own mini-Utopia to gaze longingly at. All in, it features over 200 screws, so you’d better really hope you’re not prone to losing them.

Pocher Pagani Utopia - rear

A real Utopia coupe will cost at least £2.2 million before you even begin factoring in options. Obviously, Pocher’s model is a lot more attainable for the average Joe or Josephine, although with an £879.99 RRP, it’s still not at the level of picking up a Hot Wheels model – or even one of the bigger Lego Technic kits.

Still, with Father’s Day just around the corner in the UK, it’s something to think about if you do have a bit of cash to splash on your old man. Unless he already happens to own a real Utopia, in which case we wouldn’t bother.