They may be aimed at ages nine and up, but at twenty-something, we have no shame in our love of the little Lego Speed Champions sets. They satisfy our craving to spend an afternoon clicking together plastic bricks and ending up with a pleasingly blocky representation of some of our favourite cars, without the massive time and financial investment needed for some of the Technic sets.

Lego Speed Champions - Bugatti Centodieci

We’re delighted to see, then, that there’s a host of new sets available as part of the Speed Champions range. Perhaps the most eye-catching is the Bugatti Centodieci, a brick-ified version of the 10-off, Chiron-based hypercar with styling inspired by the EB110 of the 1990s.

Lego Speed Champions - Dodge Challenger Hellcat

Next up comes some American muscle in the form of a very lurid Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, finished in the superbly-named shade of Sublime, if we’re not mistaken. It’s a well-timed addition to the range, given the recent announcement of the dormant SRT brand’s return.

Lego Speed Champions - Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Returning to Europe, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS gets the Speed Champions treatment in its current 992 guise, complete with that absurd swan-neck rear wing. It’s a much cheaper, easier and less time-consuming way of getting your hands on a Lego GT3 RS than the enormous and now-discontinued Technic version of the 991.

Lego Speed Champions - Lamborghini Huracan STO and Revuelto

Rounding out the new sets is a double from Lamborghini, featuring both its new hybrid V12 flagship, the Revuelto, and its outgoing V10-powered ‘baby’, the Huracan. The latter is recreated in super hardcore STO guise.

Each kit comes with an aptly-dressed minifigure (we’re a big fan of Challenger man’s facial hair), and the single-car sets are available to buy now at £22.99 a piece. The double Lambo kit, meanwhile, naturally comes in at more, costing £44.99. So, which one’s most likely to find a space on your shelves (assuming they’re not already buckling under the weight of Lego cars)?