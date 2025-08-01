We’re Going To Need All Of The New Lego Speed Champions Sets

The Bugatti Centodieci, Dodge Challenger Hellcat, Porsche 911 GT3 RS and a Lamborghini duo have all been recreated in miniaturised brick form
Lego Speed Champions - Bugatti Centodieci
Lego Speed Champions - Bugatti Centodieci

They may be aimed at ages nine and up, but at twenty-something, we have no shame in our love of the little Lego Speed Champions sets. They satisfy our craving to spend an afternoon clicking together plastic bricks and ending up with a pleasingly blocky representation of some of our favourite cars, without the massive time and financial investment needed for some of the Technic sets.

Lego Speed Champions - Bugatti Centodieci
Lego Speed Champions - Bugatti Centodieci

We’re delighted to see, then, that there’s a host of new sets available as part of the Speed Champions range. Perhaps the most eye-catching is the Bugatti Centodieci, a brick-ified version of the 10-off, Chiron-based hypercar with styling inspired by the EB110 of the 1990s.

Lego Speed Champions - Dodge Challenger Hellcat
Lego Speed Champions - Dodge Challenger Hellcat

Next up comes some American muscle in the form of a very lurid Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, finished in the superbly-named shade of Sublime, if we’re not mistaken. It’s a well-timed addition to the range, given the recent announcement of the dormant SRT brand’s return.

Lego Speed Champions - Porsche 911 GT3 RS
Lego Speed Champions - Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Returning to Europe, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS gets the Speed Champions treatment in its current 992 guise, complete with that absurd swan-neck rear wing. It’s a much cheaper, easier and less time-consuming way of getting your hands on a Lego GT3 RS than the enormous and now-discontinued Technic version of the 991.

Lego Speed Champions - Lamborghini Huracan STO and Revuelto
Lego Speed Champions - Lamborghini Huracan STO and Revuelto

Rounding out the new sets is a double from Lamborghini, featuring both its new hybrid V12 flagship, the Revuelto, and its outgoing V10-powered ‘baby’, the Huracan. The latter is recreated in super hardcore STO guise.

Each kit comes with an aptly-dressed minifigure (we’re a big fan of Challenger man’s facial hair), and the single-car sets are available to buy now at £22.99 a piece. The double Lambo kit, meanwhile, naturally comes in at more, costing £44.99. So, which one’s most likely to find a space on your shelves (assuming they’re not already buckling under the weight of Lego cars)?

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

Toys and Gadgets
We’re Going To Need All Of The New Lego Speed Champions Sets
Lego Speed Champions - Bugatti Centodieci
News
Contain Your Excitement: The Honda Civic Has Been Facelifted
Honda Civic Hybrid - front
News
Here’s Every Car Manufacturer Offering UK EV Grants
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, Soultronic Orange, front 3/4
News
Two Chevrolet Corvettes Just Dethroned Ford At The Nürburgring
Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X, ZR1 and Z06
News
The BMW M3 CS Touring Is The Fastest Ever Estate At The Nürburgring
BMW M3 CS Touring - front
News
KTM X-Bow Production Looks Set To End
KTM X-Bow - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Old, But Still Gold
Volvo XC90 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Hyundai Inster Review: Great Thing, Small Package
Hyundai Inster, front
Reviews
Lotus Emira Turbo SE Review: Good, But You’ll Still Want The V6
Lotus Emira Turbo SE - front, static
Reviews
2025 Skoda Elroq vRS Review: We Are Not Entertained
2025 Skoda Elroq vRS, front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida Review: Does What It Needs To, But Not Much More
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Genesis Electrified G80 Review: Better, But Not The Best
Genesis Electrified G80, front