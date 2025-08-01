We’re Going To Need All Of The New Lego Speed Champions Sets
They may be aimed at ages nine and up, but at twenty-something, we have no shame in our love of the little Lego Speed Champions sets. They satisfy our craving to spend an afternoon clicking together plastic bricks and ending up with a pleasingly blocky representation of some of our favourite cars, without the massive time and financial investment needed for some of the Technic sets.
We’re delighted to see, then, that there’s a host of new sets available as part of the Speed Champions range. Perhaps the most eye-catching is the Bugatti Centodieci, a brick-ified version of the 10-off, Chiron-based hypercar with styling inspired by the EB110 of the 1990s.
Next up comes some American muscle in the form of a very lurid Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, finished in the superbly-named shade of Sublime, if we’re not mistaken. It’s a well-timed addition to the range, given the recent announcement of the dormant SRT brand’s return.
Returning to Europe, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS gets the Speed Champions treatment in its current 992 guise, complete with that absurd swan-neck rear wing. It’s a much cheaper, easier and less time-consuming way of getting your hands on a Lego GT3 RS than the enormous and now-discontinued Technic version of the 991.
Rounding out the new sets is a double from Lamborghini, featuring both its new hybrid V12 flagship, the Revuelto, and its outgoing V10-powered ‘baby’, the Huracan. The latter is recreated in super hardcore STO guise.
Each kit comes with an aptly-dressed minifigure (we’re a big fan of Challenger man’s facial hair), and the single-car sets are available to buy now at £22.99 a piece. The double Lambo kit, meanwhile, naturally comes in at more, costing £44.99. So, which one’s most likely to find a space on your shelves (assuming they’re not already buckling under the weight of Lego cars)?
Comments
No comments found.