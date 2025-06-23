Check Out The Tiny Hot Wheels F1 Movie Car

After literally years of build-up, this week will finally see the release of Brad Pitt’s F1 Movie. Naturally, the merch tie-ins are coming thick and fast – though this latest one has very much caught our interest.

Hot Wheels has revealed a 1:64 version of the fictional APXGP’s race car, and it’s a bit more sophisticated than the ones you’ll pick up for £2 on your weekly supermarket run. It’s part of its Mattel Creations range, which is to say it’s a pretty detailed thing for such a tiny car.

No surprise, it’s modelled after the livery of lead character Sonny Hayes, played by Pitt. That includes a pretty neat tiny version of him sat in the cockpit too.

Oh, and three sets of Pirelli slick tyres. Those include a set of white-striped hards already on the car, plus a bonus set of soft and mediums, stored on a neatly-branded tyre rack. We’re not entirely certain you can swap them onto the car rather than simply having them on show, so don’t come looking for us if it goes horribly wrong.

In case you’re the kind of person who fears the idea of taking the car out of the cardboard blister pack in the pursuit of trying to sell it for a meagre profit in 15 years, you’ll be delighted to know a Hot Wheels Kar Keepers case is thrown in for good measure.

The price for all this? £30. A bit steep for a 1:64 Hot Wheels car, but then again, we still quite want one – and that’s probably the same amount you’ll be paying to see the film in cinema anyway. Plus, it's much cheaper than the tie-in Mercedes-AMG GT.

You’ll need to be fastest fingers first on the Mattel Creations site though, with sales starting 9am on 24 June. Expect this one to sell out pretty quickly.