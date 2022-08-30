Classic F1 V10 Noise Makes Verstappen & Hamilton’s Battle Even Better

The end of last year’s Formula 1 season was filled with drama and controversy as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton battled it out at Abu Dhabi for the 2021 title. It’s probably still a touchy subject for Hamilton fans, but that final lap at the Yas Marina Circuit was an unforgettable moment in motorsport history.

But could it have been even better? Thanks to the work of a dedicated F1 fan, we can relive the moment with added sounds of the spine-tingling V10 era, and it only makes Verstappen and Hamilton’s iconic battle even more epic. Check out the edit below.