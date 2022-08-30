Classic F1 V10 Noise Makes Verstappen & Hamilton’s Battle Even Better
The finish to the 2021 F1 season was memorable enough, but it’s even better with the raw sound of V10 engines
The end of last year’s Formula 1 season was filled with drama and controversy as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton battled it out at Abu Dhabi for the 2021 title. It’s probably still a touchy subject for Hamilton fans, but that final lap at the Yas Marina Circuit was an unforgettable moment in motorsport history.
But could it have been even better? Thanks to the work of a dedicated F1 fan, we can relive the moment with added sounds of the spine-tingling V10 era, and it only makes Verstappen and Hamilton’s iconic battle even more epic. Check out the edit below.
The canned V10 engine sound is incredibly well synced over the original footage. If you weren’t a follower of Formula 1, you’d be forgiven for not knowing that the engine sound is edited in. However, F1 fans will instantly recognise the incredible V10 noise which appeared in cars from the late 1990s through to the early 2000s.
The naturally aspirated V10 engines from Formula 1’s past were capable of revving to as much as 19,000rpm, so it’s no wonder they sounded so sensational. After watching the edited clip, the twin-turbocharged V6 hybrid powertrains used in the current era of Formula 1 cars leave a little to be desired in the sound department.
Needless to say that the clip will make F1 fans nostalgic over the sport’s past. And with the FIA encouraging greater importance on the electric side of the hybrid power units in years to come, there’s little chance that we’ll ever hear Formula 1 cars that sound that good ever again.
